Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Country
Published

Texas is the host of the Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video

The Texas award show will feature Raj Kapoor as the new executive producer

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Academy of Country Music Awards is heading south to Texas next year as they return to exclusively live-streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

The country music awards show will be held on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, an indoor football stadium at team headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys.

The ACM Awards made the streaming switch earlier this year after long being aired on CBS. The March 2022 awards show was held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

ALL-AMERICAN SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 2022 LINEUP

The Academy of Country Music Awards will be held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will be held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, File)

The Ford Center seats about 12,000 people and serves as a practice facility for the Cowboys. The ACM Awards were last held in Texas for their 50th anniversary in 2015.

TODD STARNES: COUNTRY MUSIC GOING LIBERAL? SWEET MERCY, LET'S HOPE IT'S NOT GETTING DIXIE-CHICK-A-FIED

Another change coming next year is new executive producer Raj Kapoor, who takes over from longtime ACM producer R. A. Clark. The ACM Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

Trending