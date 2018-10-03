All-American Summer Concert Series 2018 Lineup
LEE GREENWOODMay 25, 2018
Lee's song, “God Bless the USA” has been voted the most recognizable patriotic song in America.
THOMPSON SQUAREJun 01, 2018
Preorder Thompson Square's third studio album "Masterpiece," available now!
MERCYMEJun 08, 2018
Check out the brand new video for MercyMe's single “I Can Only Imagine (The Movie Session),” out now!
3 DOORS DOWNJun 15, 2018
3 Doors Down is heading out on The Rock & Roll Express Tour this summer! Get your tickets now.
LYNYRD SKYNYRDJun 22, 2018
Tickets are on sale NOW for their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour!
TOBYMACJun 29, 2018
Check out TobyMac's new music video for "I Just Need U."
PHIL VASSARJul 06, 2018
Tickets for Phil Vassar's #AmericanSoul Tour are available now!
PHILLIP PHILLIPSJul 13, 2018
Phillip Phillips' new album "Collateral" featuring his single "Magnetic" is out now! Plus, tickets for his tour are available now!
DEE SNIDERJul 20, 2018
Preorder Dee's new album "For The Love Of Metal," available now!
FELIX CAVALIERE & GENE CORNISH'S RASCALSJul 27, 2018
Two legendary founders of The Rascals have teamed up for the first time in five years for a 2018 tour.
FOR KING & COUNTRYAug 03, 2018
CODY JOHNSONAug 10, 2018
SCOTTY MCCREERYAug 17, 2018
Scotty McCreery's brand new album "Seasons Change" is available now!
LEE BRICEAug 24, 2018
Lee Brice's new album "Lee Brice" is out and available for purchase today!
SCOTT STAPPAug 31, 2018
Scott Stapp will also be performing in Clearwater, FL, on June 11. Get your tickets today!