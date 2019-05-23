'Terminator: Dark Fate' first official trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton return

Nearly four decades later, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back in the trailer for "Terminator: Dark Fate."

The highly anticipated film hails from "Deadpool" director Tim Miller and producer James Cameron and is the sequel to the franchise's previous films, "The Terminator" and "T2: Judgment Day."

"Dark Fate" features "Hamilton's" Sarah Connor back in action as she defends the world against evil robots who want to destroy it. It also introduces Mackenzie Davis as a new hybrid terminator/human, Grace.

“Never seen one that looks like you,” Connor says to Grace “Almost human.”

“I am human," Grace responds.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER AND SON PATRICK ROCK COWBOY GEAR, TALK FRIENDSHIP AND FATHERHOOD

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger appears briefly sporting a gray beard and living in the woods, it appears, and Gabriel Luna plays the new villain who's high-tech machinery and shapeshifting proves him hard to kill.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" hits theaters on November 1.