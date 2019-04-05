'Terminator' stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunite to promote sequel

“Terminator” co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reunited Thursday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas as they promoted the sequel to the hit action film.

Schwarzenegger, 71, and Hamilton, 62, sat on stage together to discuss “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Early footage of the film was shown to the audience. Hamilton, who toed guns and doled out one-liners, was said to have stolen the show, according to The Associated Press.

The film, starring Mackenzie Davis, is a direct sequel to James Cameron’s 1991 hit film “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” It will omit the other “Terminator” sequels and reboots.

'TERMINATOR' STARS ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER AND LINDA HAMILTON REUNITE ON SET FOR A THROWBACK PHOTO

"Isn't it great? The whole team is back together again," Schwarzenegger marveled on the Las Vegas stage with Hamilton by his side. "It is so fantastic."

The film is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 1. Cameron is producing the film and co-wrote the screenplay.

Schwarzenegger said he was “getting to the age” where he wouldn’t be able “to do this forever.”

“I'll be around for another 20 or 30 years, but I can't do this forever," he said. "It's a little depressing."

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER CONFIRMS ROLE IN 'TERMINATOR 6,' BUT NOT AS T-800

The action film star noted Hamilton got a lot of attention for her physical strength in “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” and said she still has it.

"Now all these years later, she's doing the pushups and chin-ups again, she's ripped again," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamilton said she decided to return to the franchise due to the “script, story and cast director” saying it was a “once or twice in a lifetime event comes along that you can’t turn away from.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.