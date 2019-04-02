'Teen Mom OG' star Bristol Palin says she's leaving after just one season: 'It took away my peace'

Bristol Palin revealed she’s leaving “Teen Mom OG” after just one season.

The 28-year-old star announced the news on Instagram after months of bristling at her and her family’s portrayal on the MTV reality series. In a lengthy post, Palin says that her time on the show “took away my peace” and that stepping away allows “God to rebuild me.”

“Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she wrote in a photo caption. “$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction. I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”

Representatives for MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fans paying close attention to Palin’s social media were already aware that she was displeased with how the show was portraying her. In a different Instagram post from December, the star aired some grievances with MTV over its “inaccuracies” and “BS.”

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today - let’s be real. I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ ..... my babies, my family, my close friends - they know the TRUTH,” she wrote.

The star continued to highlight the hard work she puts in as a divorced mom of three before explaining that the network is rarely interested in showing that aspect of her family life.

“@mtv doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issue,” Palin wrote. "All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

The star concluded by warning her fans that the MTV show is not portraying her in an accurate light.

“Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it. Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

Palin shares daughter Atlee, 19 months and Sailor, 2, with ex-husband Dakota Meyers. She’s also raising son Tripp, 9, who she shares with ex Levi Johnston.

Palin is hardly the first start to publicly declare their frustration with MTV over its portrayal of them. Last week, "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowery took to social media to slam the network for neglecting her accomplishments throughout the season in favor of filming her doing "a boudoir shoot."

"I’m only valued for getting f---ing naked??????” Lowry wrote.