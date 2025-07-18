Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Teddi Mellencamp warns about critical medical oversight in her cancer journey

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is currently undergoing treatment for melanoma that spread to her brain and lungs

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Kyle Richards calls Teddi Mellencamp ‘incredibly strong’ during cancer battle Video

Kyle Richards calls Teddi Mellencamp ‘incredibly strong’ during cancer battle

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards praised friend and co-star Teddi Mellencamp as she battles cancer at An Unforgettable Evening Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Teddi Mellencamp is getting candid about the alarming oversight in her cancer journey—and the lesson she learned about taking charge of her own health.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 44, opened up about how doctors missed a crucial step in her melanoma monitoring process, despite her regular visits.

"When you go to a doctor, you just assume that’s it. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do," Mellencamp told Glamour. "At first, I didn’t even really do the research on melanoma because I didn’t want to know all of the bad things."

Teddi Mellencamp wears blue dress, speaks on Instagram with shaved head

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is currently undergoing treatment for melanoma that spread to her brain and lungs. (Getty Images/Instagram)

The television personality has been vocal about her stage 4 metastatic melanoma diagnosis and multiple subsequent treatments, using her platform to raise awareness about the deadly skin cancer. 

Mellencamp shared how doctors may have overlooked the symptoms prior to her stage 4 diagnosis.

Kyle Richards calls Teddi Mellencamp ‘incredibly strong’ during cancer battle Video

"There’s a difference between self-diagnosing yourself and being an advocate for your own health," she told the outlet. "I never really thought about it because I was like, I go to a doctor every three months. Why wouldn’t they get me checked?"

Teddi Mellencamp smiling with bald head

Teddi Mellencamp urges others to be "an advocate for your own health." (Olivia Wong/WireImage)

According to Mellencamp, her highest-stage melanoma was a stage one lesion in her shoulder. 

Since her previous diagnoses hadn’t exceeded stage one, doctors allegedly made the call to forgo full-body scans—something Mellencamp now believes was a major misstep as they didn't catch her melanoma spreading.

Teddi and John Mellencamp at "Watch What Happens Live!"

Teddi is the daughter of rock star John Mellencamp. (Charles Sykes)

"When I finally followed up on it, they were like, ‘We didn’t do the scans, because you didn’t have anything above a stage one on your body,’" she recalled. "But look what happened."

Mellencamp urged others to take a more proactive role in their healthcare.

Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp says doctors missed key step prior to her stage 4 diagnosis. (Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram)

"It’s really being an advocate for yourself and your health if you’re not feeling good," she said.

The reality star continues to undergo treatment and has kept her fans updated via social media, where she shares not only her medical journey, but also the emotional toll it’s taken.

Mellencamp was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year after her melanoma metastasized in her brain and lungs. She underwent surgery to remove several masses and has been receiving immunotherapy and radiation.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital.