John Mellencamp's daughters slam his famous ex

John Mellencamp’s daughters have made their stance pretty clear when it comes to one of their father’s famous exes – they’re not fans.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Teddi Mellencamp and her sister, Justice Mellencamp, spoke candidly about their father’s love life on Teddie's podcast, "Two T’s in a Pod."

Justice brought up one of John's exes, Meg Ryan, describing her as "the nicest" compared to other people he dated.

"Yes, there was one that was really into herself," Teddi recalled.

"I love how you had to call out the other chick," she told Justice as she questioned whether fans would figure out which of John's exes they were discussing.

"She was a famous one and she licked it," she remarked. "That was tough."

Justice explained how this famous ex "shooed her away to order room service" while she was pregnant and it wasn’t a "good [situation]."

"Yeah, no more," she added.

Teddi spoke about an outing to a restaurant with John and the mystery woman that she didn't enjoy, saying, "We were about to walk out and… we were still going through the back, but she opened up her those called cosmetic mirrors… to touch up her lips. I was like, ‘I am actually done’… I guess a lot of people do the touch-ups, but it gave me the ick."

Justice added, "Yeah it was a lot… she just wasn’t Dad’s type and we knew it."

Although the Mellencamp sisters didn’t name the celebrity, they gave the seal of approval to Ryan.

"Obviously, we were ecstatic," Justice said and laughed.

The singer-songwriter dated Ryan off and on from 2010 to 2019, fresh off his divorce from third wife Elaine Irwin, whom he had been married to for 18 years. He was also married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981 and Victoria Grannuci from 1981 to 1989.

While the Mellencamp sisters clearly bonded with Ryan, their first meeting wasn’t exactly without its awkward moments.

They revealed that they had an embarrassing slip-up when they met the actress for the first time.

"I think I told her right away, ‘Just so you know, Teddi and I know every line to ‘You’ve Got Mail,’" she reflected. "[Teddi] was so embarrassed that I said that."

Teddi replied, "I was like, ‘Play it cool, don’t be all uncool.’ And then I was like, ‘We do. You want to see us?’"

"We love her," Teddi continued to gush over Ryan. "Things happened, but we were ecstatic and we still are… she’s such a good person in all of our lives… we appreciate Meg always."

During their separation, John reportedly dated supermodel Christie Brinkley, only to get back with Ryan in 2017, with the couple calling it quits for good in 2019. He's also been linked to television personality Jamie Sherrill, and is currently dating movie producer Kristin Kehrberg.

Meanwhile, Teddi has been battling stage 4 brain cancer since she was diagnosed in February.

Teddi has leaned on her family more than ever during this tumultuous time, including John, who she's said has been pushing her to include her wishes for her burial in her will.