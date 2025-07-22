Teddi Mellencamp shares security footage of attempted burglary at her LA home: 'We are shaken'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teddi Mellencamp shared footage on Tuesday of an attempted burglary that took place at her Los Angeles home on Monday night.

The 44-year-old former reality TV star took to Instagram to share video from her security cameras, which showed three men dressed in black hoodies jumping over the gate at the front of her property and across her driveway.

A second clip showed the three men making their way across the yard on the side of the house, before quickly returning to the front of the house and fleeing the property.

"We are grateful that everyone is unharmed," she said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "While we are shaken, we are fortunate to have the latest in home security systems which scared off the intruders. Authorities were alerted and swiftly responded. We appreciate everyone’s heightened concern in light of recent criminal activities in our area, but we are safe."

When speaking with NBC News Los Angeles, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's estranged husband explained the suspects broke in through a door on the side of the house, but fled after only a few seconds, as they set off the alarm system.

He added that while he and Mellencamp were home at the time, the intruders had already run out by the time they came downstairs.

Fox News Digital confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to two burglary calls in the immediate area that evening, one of which was from a neighbor who experienced a break-in prior to the attempted burglary at Mellencamp's home.

Both calls were made at around 10 p.m. local time and within 10 minutes of each other.

News of the break-in came amid the former real housewife's announcement that metastasized tumors in her lungs and brain had significantly shrunk or disappeared completely.

The daughter of singer John Mellencamp was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer earlier this year after melanoma metastasized in her brain and lungs. She underwent surgery to remove several masses and has been receiving immunotherapy and radiation.

"I’m feeling good," Mellencamp said on her Instagram in April. "I have two more sessions of immunotherapy, and then hopefully I am done and I will be cancer-free. I’m going to keep a positive outlook, because that’s how my doctor just spoke to me — he said, ‘You did this. You got this.’"

Shortly after, Mellencamp urged her fans to take charge of their own health and shared that she felt doctors may have overlooked symptoms prior to her Stage 4 diagnosis.

Mellencamp explained that since her highest-stage melanoma didn't exceed a Stage 1 diagnosis, doctors chose not to go through with a full-body scan.

"When I finally followed up on it, they were like, ‘We didn’t do the scans, because you didn’t have anything above a Stage 1 on your body…’ But look what happened," she told Glamour. "It’s really being an advocate for yourself and your health if you’re not feeling good."

