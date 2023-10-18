Expand / Collapse search
Dancing With the Stars

'Brady Bunch' legend Barry Williams shares key to successful marriage: 'Make her your princess'

'Brady Bunch' star, 69, has been married to Tina Mahina over six years

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Barry Williams is sharing a few secrets about his lasting marriage to his wife. 

The "Brady Bunch" star, 69, has been married to Tina Mahina for over six years, and they've been together for ten. 

"I think we could just take a page right out of the Disney book, make her your princess," Williams told Fox News Digital on the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet.

barry williams wife

"Dancing with the Stars'" Barry Williams shares the key to his successful marriage. (Barry Williams/Instagram/Getty Images)

Williams’ wife is a singer, actress and Polynesian dancer, and he spoke about what his wife thinks about him being on the popular dance competition show.

"My wife is at home practicing dance moves so that … when I come back, we can book a cruise somewhere that has a ballroom floor."

Barry Williams dancing

Williams and his professional dancer partner Peta Murgatroyd performed a jazz dance to "He's a Tramp" from "Lady and the Tramp." (Getty Images)

Williams and his professional dancer partner Peta Murgatroyd performed a jazz dance to "He's a Tramp" from "Lady and the Tramp." He and Murgatroyd received a score of 18 points for their jazz routine on Tuesday’s special Disney100 theme night. 

Since kicking off season 32 on "Dancing with the Stars," Williams gained an immense amount of support, especially from his "Brady Bunch" co-stars.

Susan Olsen, who’s best known for her role as the youngest Brady child, Cindy, was cheering on Williams from the audience. He noted that other familiar faces from the "Brady Bunch" crew will come show support in the upcoming weeks. 

Barry Williams dancing

Williams and Murgatroyd received a score of 18 points for their "Dancing with the Stars" jazz routine. (Getty Images)

"Susan also is here tonight supporting me. … She's the first Brady that's come, although there will be more," Williams told Fox News Digital. "Christopher Knight will be coming, my ‘Brady’ bro."

Williams said Olsen’s support means the world and said he valued their friendship over the years.

The cast of the Brady Bunch posting on the steps

The Brady Bunch, 1969.  From the top of the stairs down, Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Eve Plumb (Jan Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Maureen McCormick (Marcia Brady), Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Ann B. Davis (Alice Nelson), Florence Henderson (Carol Brady) and Robert Reed (Mike Brady). (Getty Images)

"We've been friends and continue to be friends all of our lives. … I would have been disappointed if she hadn't," Williams laughed. "But it makes me feel really good to know that she was here, and she was cheering us on. Very excited, very engaged."

The cast of the Brady Bunch all smiling together in a throwback photo

"The Brady Bunch" aired for five seasons on ABC from 1969 to 1974, and its success spurred numerous spinoff titles. (Getty Images)

"The Brady Bunch" aired for five seasons on ABC from 1969 to 1974, and its success spurred numerous spinoff titles.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

