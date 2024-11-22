Taylor Swift went on ‘wild ride’ with former Victoria’s Secret model Cara Delevingne as roommates

Supermodel Cara Delevingne is detailing what it was like to be roommates with mega pop star Taylor Swift.

Delevingne shared that Swift took her in when the model-actress was going through a rough time in her life.

"I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her," Delevingne told comedian Nikki Glaser during a conversation for Interview Magazine.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND SELENA GOMEZ STEP OUT FOR A GIRLS' NIGHT IN NEW YORK CITY

The former Victoria's Secret model described what Swift was like as a roommate.

"We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some—not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride."

In the U.K., "homely" is used to mean "cozy and homelike," according to Vocabulary.com.

Delevingne added, "Just to get her to blush would be great."

The actress’ comments come after she and Glaser brought up the idea of a "Swift Roast." Glaser was a part of the most recent "The Roast of Tom Brady" on Netflix.

"The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast," Delevingne said.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR, SAYS TRAVIS KELCE WON HER OVER ON HIS ‘NEW HEIGHTS’ PODCAST

"She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f--- everyone up so hard," she continued. "I could definitely roast her, because I lived with her for a little bit."

The celebrity friends have been spotted out together, most recently at Swift’s NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football game.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last year, Delevingne reacted to Swift’s romance with Kelce, telling E! News she was "so, so happy for her."

"There's definitely something very different about them," she noted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Delevingne and Swift are longtime friends and met during the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The "Wildest Dreams" singer performed at the fashion event, while the supermodel strutted down the runway.

The "Only Murders in the Building" actress has also supported the pop star on tour and was part of Swift's MTV Video Music Awards "girl squad," which also included Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Gigi Hadid, Karlis Kloss and others.