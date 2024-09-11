2024 VMAs red carpet: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton turn heads at award show

Fashion took center stage Wednesday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York for the annual MTV VMAs.

Taylor Swift sported a Christian Dior gown with black shorts and matching black boots for the musical affair where she leads nods with 10 nominations, followed closely by her recent collaborator, Post Malone, who's up for nine awards. The two took home the first award of the night for best collaborator for their song, "Fortnight."

"Waking up this morning in New York on Sept. 11, I’ve just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago, everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost," Swift said while accepting the award. "And that is the most important thing about today and everything that happens tonight falls behind that."

Katy Perry flashed her abs wearing a creamy Who Decides War tattered top and skirt. She was joined on the black carpet by her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star introduced his future bride onto the stage to perform before accepting her video vanguard award.

"She loves with her whole heart, and it's kind of irresistible," he said. "Congratulations on this honor baby, I'm so proud of you."

Paris Hilton sparkled in a custom Celia Kritharioti dress with an ornate diamond choker necklace to match her towering pumps.

Sabrina Carpenter, who's new album "Short n' Sweet" just reached No. 1 on the charts, stepped out wearing a vintage white Bob Mackie gown adorned with crystals along her sweetheart neckline.

Prior to her appearance, the "Espresso" singer prepped her skin to glow under the bright lights with Renée Rouleau's rapid response detox masque and skin correcting serum.

Iconic singer Cyndi Lauper sported a color-blocked black and white power suit with Alexis Bittar gold dipped hoop earrings.

Camila Cabello added a knee-length black veil to her Tony Ward gown which featured long sleeves and a bias-cut neckline.

Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each nominated for six VMAs.

Host Megan Thee Stallion and SZA are each competing for five awards, while Olivia Rodrigo, Teddy Swims and Lisa tied for four nominations apiece.