Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez step out for a girls' night in New York City

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted enjoying a girls' night out with a group of their famous friends.

The 33-year-old singer and the 31-year-old actress stepped out with Cara Delevingne, Zoe Kravitz and Anya Taylor-Joy in New York City on Friday.

Swift and Gomez were seen walking into a building during their weekend outing in Manhattan.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner wore a brown coat lined with beige shearling over an olive green sweater with a pleated plaid skirt. Swift completed her ensemble with sheer black stockings, tall red leather boots and a camel-colored handbag.

Gomez donned a long snake-skin coat with a matching miniskirt and a semi-sheer black sweater. The "Only Murders in the Building" star wore sheer black stockings with knee-high black leather boots and carried a small black handbag.

Swift, Gomez, Kravitz and Delevingne reportedly attended Ramy Youself's standup show at the Brooklyn Academy of Music before dining at the pizza restaurant Lucali where they were joined by Taylor-Joy.

Earlier this week, Swift was named Time magazine's Person of the Year. During her first interview in years, the "Blank Space" hitmaker opened up about her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she divulged to Time. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Swift said of her appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

At the game, Swift was photographed in a suite while cheering Kelce on alongside his mother, Donna .

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," she said of photographers. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

Swift continued to share details about their relationship, telling the outlet, "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

Meanwhile, Gomez recently appeared to confirm her new romance with record producer Benny Blanco, 35. Gomez previously collaborated with Blanco on her songs "Same Old Love," "Kill 'Em With Kindness," "Trust Nobody," "I Can't Get Enough" and "Single Soon."

Gomez took to the comments section of an Instagram post about her rumored relationship with Blanco, according to Page Six.

The Texas native described Blanco as "better than anyone" that she has ever dated and added that he was her "absolute everything."

She also wrote that the 11-time Grammy Award nominee "has treated [her] better than any human being on this planet."

Gomez also shared an image of the pair on her own Instagram Story, per People magazine.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.