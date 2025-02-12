Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce kept relationship hidden from family at start of romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kept their romance secret from family in the early days.

Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, confirmed the two began dating privately before sharing the news with the podcast host and the football star's brother, Jason Kelce.

"I will say, we knew before everyone else knew. But we were, it was not like –" Kylie began before "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper asked, "It didn't hit the group chat?"

"It did not hit the group chat," she explained.

"Jason and I found out together," Kylie admitted. "But we knew before they like, hard launched [Taylor] going to a game."

Taylor and Travis infamously debuted their relationship at a Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. The pop star surprised fans by appearing at Arrowhead Stadium in a suite with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

Before dating Swift, Travis attended her Kansas City stop of "The Eras Tour," and even made a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he later revealed on his podcast, "New Heights," that he didn't get a chance to give "The Tortured Poets Department" singer the gift.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," Swift told Time magazine. "We started hanging out right after that."

"So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she explained. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Kylie later met Swift at another Kansas City Chiefs game, where the NFL team took on the Buffalo Bills. Jason's wife noted fans were "deeply disturbed" that the two didn't meet before that moment.

"There was like, all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven't they met? They're avoiding each other,'" Kylie recalled. "I'm not avoiding anyone. I am more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating."

"But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating," she added. "And she's busy."

"It's just so silly to me that that's like the storyline that's written."

Swift attended Super Bowl LIX to support Travis on Feb. 9 as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. While Travis and the team were gunning for their third straight Super Bowl win, the team went home empty-handed.

The pop star showed up to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans wearing an oversize white blazer paired with denim shorts and a white top.

Swift wore her blonde hair down for the occasion as she was spotted in a suite ahead of the game. The 35-year-old accessorized with the ruby red T charm she wore to the Grammys on Feb. 2, which many speculated was a nod to Travis.

