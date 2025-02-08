Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at double date dinner

The 'Bejeweled' singer is returning to the Super Bowl for a second time to support her NFL boyfriend

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift stuns in a red dress while on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet Video

Taylor Swift stuns in a red dress while on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet

Taylor Swift wore a red minidress to the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet along with what appeared to be a subtle nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce on her thigh in the form of a ‘T’ ruby chain.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted cozying up ahead of Super Bowl LIX. 

The couple sneaked away for a double date dinner with Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany, at the French restaurant Lilette in New Orleans Friday. 

The celebrity pairs stepped out hand in hand, gearing up for the big game Sunday, when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce head to dinner in New Orleans at Lilette restaurant Friday ahead of the Super Bowl. (TheImageDirect.com)

The mega pop star, 35, stunned in a stylish black lace dress with matching black shoes and her signature red lipstick. Swift’s hair was styled with loose curls and front bangs.

Her NFL boyfriend, Kelce, 35, sported a gray tracksuit with a white shirt and sneakers. 

Patrick, 29, wore a black jacket with silver buttons and a white graphic T-shirt. He wore a backward white baseball cap and matching sneakers to complete his look. 

Patrick, Brittany Mahomes

Kelce and Swift were joined by Travis' teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany, days before Super Bowl LIX.  (TheImageDirect.com)

His wife Brittany, 29, who recently gave birth to their third child, stepped out in a large red trench coat with matching boots. She wore a black top underneath and a gold necklace. Her blonde wavy hair was styled in a loose up-do. 

Travis Kelce in his red Chiefs uniform kisses Taylor Swift on the field after winning the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl. (AP Photo/John Locher)

This will be the second Super Bowl the "Bejeweled" singer will be supporting Kelce. The couple shared a kiss on the field last year. The Chiefs took home the championship against the 49ers. 

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes embrace after the AFC championship game. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce debuted their relationship in 2023, when the singer attended one of his games.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce

Jackson Mahomes, left, Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce celebrate on the field after the AFC championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Since then, the "Cruel Summer" crooner has formed a close friendship with Brittany and Kelce’s mom, Donna. The three were spotted last month on the field celebrating an AFC championship win. 

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at Arrowhead stadium with Jackson Mahomes

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. (David Eulitt)

When Swift and Brittany aren’t on the field cheering on their partners, the celebrity gal pals are typically spotted in stadium luxury suites.

Taylor Swift points at the field next to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Swift chatted with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at a previous Chiefs game. (Dustin Satloff)

In October 2023, the "Welcome to New York" singer brought her famous friends to support her boyfriend at a Chiefs game.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, along with Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter, were spotted hanging out in her luxury suite. 

Sophie Turner was also spotted catching a few plays with her celebrity friends.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

