Super Bowl LIX: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at double date dinner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted cozying up ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

The couple sneaked away for a double date dinner with Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany, at the French restaurant Lilette in New Orleans Friday.

The celebrity pairs stepped out hand in hand, gearing up for the big game Sunday, when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The mega pop star, 35, stunned in a stylish black lace dress with matching black shoes and her signature red lipstick. Swift’s hair was styled with loose curls and front bangs.



Her NFL boyfriend, Kelce, 35, sported a gray tracksuit with a white shirt and sneakers.

Patrick, 29, wore a black jacket with silver buttons and a white graphic T-shirt. He wore a backward white baseball cap and matching sneakers to complete his look.

His wife Brittany, 29, who recently gave birth to their third child, stepped out in a large red trench coat with matching boots. She wore a black top underneath and a gold necklace. Her blonde wavy hair was styled in a loose up-do.

This will be the second Super Bowl the "Bejeweled" singer will be supporting Kelce. The couple shared a kiss on the field last year. The Chiefs took home the championship against the 49ers.

TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE HAVE 'AUTHENTIC' RELATIONSHIP DESPITE 'MARKETING STRATEGY' RUMORS: CHIEFS PRESIDENT

Swift and Kelce debuted their relationship in 2023, when the singer attended one of his games.

Since then, the "Cruel Summer" crooner has formed a close friendship with Brittany and Kelce’s mom, Donna. The three were spotted last month on the field celebrating an AFC championship win.

When Swift and Brittany aren’t on the field cheering on their partners, the celebrity gal pals are typically spotted in stadium luxury suites.

In October 2023, the "Welcome to New York" singer brought her famous friends to support her boyfriend at a Chiefs game.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, along with Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter, were spotted hanging out in her luxury suite.

Sophie Turner was also spotted catching a few plays with her celebrity friends.