Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LIX to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift arrived to support NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Swift showed up to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans wearing an oversize white blazer paired with denim shorts and a white top. The pop star wore her blonde hair down for the occasion as she was spotted in a suite ahead of the game. The 35-year-old accessorized with the ruby red T charm she wore to the Grammys on Feb. 2, which many speculated was a nod to Kelce.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy.

Swift was joined by rapper Ice Spice along with the HAIM sisters.

Swift and Kelce have spent the last few days gallivanting around New Orleans and even had a double date night with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

The group showed up to the French restaurant Lilette on Magazine Street Friday night. Swift wore a black lace dress with black heels while Kelce sported a Dior jacket and matching pants.

Swift was out and about in New Orleans on Saturday night as well, this time with friends and family. "The Tortured Poets Department" singer dined at the Italian spot Gianna Restaurant, according to People magazine. Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, was also in attendance at dinner along with Swift's parents.

Swift attended last year's Super Bowl as she cheered on Kelce to a win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in overtime after beginning the final play on the 13-yard line, notably Swift's lucky number. Kelce and the pop star were spotted sharing an intimate moment as friends and family joined the team on the field for the postgame speech.

Kelce found his way to Swift in the large crowd, and the two shared a hug and a kiss as the singer-songwriter placed her hands on the tight end's face.

Swift and Kelce were later spotted out partying in Las Vegas. The two accidentally took Scott and Andrea Swift clubbing, the singer shared in a rare TikTok following the team's big win.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," Swift captioned the video at the time.

