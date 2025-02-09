Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LIX to support boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift traveled to New Orleans to support Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LIX

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's dad's Super Bowl allegiance: 'He'll be wearing red' | Super Bowl LIX Opening Night Video

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift's dad's Super Bowl allegiance: 'He'll be wearing red' | Super Bowl LIX Opening Night

Travis Kelce discusses who Taylor Swift's dad will be rooting for on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift arrived to support NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

Swift showed up to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans wearing an oversize white blazer paired with denim shorts and a white top. The pop star wore her blonde hair down for the occasion as she was spotted in a suite ahead of the game. The 35-year-old accessorized with the ruby red T charm she wore to the Grammys on Feb. 2, which many speculated was a nod to Kelce.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy.

Swift was joined by rapper Ice Spice along with the HAIM sisters.

SUPER BOWL LIX: TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE TURN HEADS WITH PATRICK AND BRITTANY MAHOMES AT DOUBLE DATE DINNER

Taylor Swift cheers

Taylor Swift cheers for Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LIX. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Swift and Kelce have spent the last few days gallivanting around New Orleans and even had a double date night with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

The group showed up to the French restaurant Lilette on Magazine Street Friday night. Swift wore a black lace dress with black heels while Kelce sported a Dior jacket and matching pants.

Swift was out and about in New Orleans on Saturday night as well, this time with friends and family. "The Tortured Poets Department" singer dined at the Italian spot Gianna Restaurant, according to People magazine. Kelce's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, was also in attendance at dinner along with Swift's parents.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Taylor Swift looks on

Taylor Swift in her suite before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.  (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Ashley Avignone, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively talk before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game

Ashley Avignone, Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively talk before the Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Swift attended last year's Super Bowl as she cheered on Kelce to a win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII in overtime after beginning the final play on the 13-yard line, notably Swift's lucky number. Kelce and the pop star were spotted sharing an intimate moment as friends and family joined the team on the field for the postgame speech.

Kelce found his way to Swift in the large crowd, and the two shared a hug and a kiss as the singer-songwriter placed her hands on the tight end's face.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Taylor Swift looks lovingly up at Travis Kelce in his red Chiefs uniform after the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl in 2024 to support Travis Kelce. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Travis Kelce in his red Chiefs uniform kisses Taylor Swift on the field after winning the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce on the field after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Swift and Kelce were later spotted out partying in Las Vegas. The two accidentally took Scott and Andrea Swift clubbing, the singer shared in a rare TikTok following the team's big win.

"Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," Swift captioned the video at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending