Taylor Swift sparks online frenzy at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift fans' "Wildest Dreams" came true Sunday thanks to the NFL.

Swift was spotted cheering on rumored new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Almost as soon as the "Cruel Summer" singer was seen sitting next to Kelce's mother Donna in a private box, social media chatter erupted in support of Swift celebrating Kelce's win against the Chicago Bears.

The 12-time Grammy winner remained focused throughout the game, and wore a vibrant red jacket and white shirt to match the colors of Kelce's team.

"Nobody has had a cooler 2023 than Momma Kelce. Both sons in a Super Bowl and now she’s sitting next to Taylor Swift? What a life," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another fan appeared to catch the rumored couple leaving the stadium together side by side after Kelce's win.

A few minutes later, Kelce seemed to be driving the pair away from the stadium with Swift in the passenger seat of his convertible car.

Travis was still wearing his unique denim suit with bleach-dyed patchwork details.

Kelce's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, seemed to be aware of the biggest guest in the house, too.

He told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews, "I knew she [Taylor Swift" was in the house …. so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis."

In July, Travis made it known he was trying to get ahold of Taylor in any way possible.

While chatting with his brother Jason on their "New Heights" podcast, Travis gave insight on attending "The Eras Tour" in Kansas City, and his missed connection with the "Anti-Hero" singer.

"I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Kelce said of the handmade jewelry Swifties commonly pass out to each other at shows.

"And I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

He followed up with an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," and said: "I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.'"