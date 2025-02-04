Famed broadcaster says he's picking Chiefs to win Super Bowl because of Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, top defense, back-to-back championships. None of that matters, according to Brent Musburger.

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Musburger said he believed Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of the star tight end Kelce, is a primary reason why.

"I don’t look at stats and things like that. I look for offbeat stories to pick my winners," Musburger boldly quipped on "What the Football" this week.

Trends are trends, and Musburger may just be picking the best trend of all.

"Taylor Swift has attended nine Chiefs games in Kansas City, all in Kansas City this year, and they are 9-0. And if you go back to last year, I believe the winning streak with Taylor Swift in attendance is around 13 or 14 … and that’s one of the reasons," he said.

The other reason also has nothing to do with the Chiefs but partially with their opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, in an odd sense.

Musburger added that another reason the Chiefs will win the Lombardi Trophy again is because no team to make the playoffs has ever won the Super Bowl after losing a regular season game to Kirk Cousins.

The "Curse of Cousins" has taken down 14 teams since Cousins joined the league in 2012, and the Eagles, who lost to Cousins' Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, are next on the list.

Cousins faced the Chiefs this season, but the Chiefs earned a 22-17 win. No, Swift was not in attendance, but imagine Musburger's potential confusion if the Falcons pulled off that upset.

Last year, Swift attended the Super Bowl in the middle of her Eras Tour, leaving a show in Tokyo to head to Las Vegas. Now that the tour is over, this year's commute will be much easier. So, Musburger may be on to something.

