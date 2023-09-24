Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce appear to leave stadium together after Chiefs win

Travis Kelce had to have been on the top of the world Sunday night.

He scored a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, he led the team with seven catches for 69 yards, and he appeared to have gotten the girl.

WGN-TV news anchor Jarrett Payton captured a video showing Kelce and Taylor Swift walking together as they made their way toward the exit at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce and Swift both said hello to Payton as they made their way down the corridor. Swift had a Chiefs sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Swift made her way to Arrowhead Stadium in support of Kelce and the Chiefs as the dating rumors created massive interest on what was happening high above the field rather than what was happening off it.

Kelce did not speak about Swift being at the game. However, Patrick Mahomes may have gotten the inside scoop earlier in the week – even as Jason Kelce poured gasoline on the fire in a radio interview.

The star tight end was talking with Mahomes at practice when he mentioned that he thought Swift would take him up on his invitation to watch the two teams do battle.

"Some things with Travis," Mahomes later explained, "he says it and you don' t know if it's true or not, he says it so calmly."

It turned out to be the truth.

"I haven't gotten to meet her," Mahomes said of Swift. "I guess if she ends up being with Travis, I'll meet her at some point."

