Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift steps out with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas' estranged wife Sophie Turner, as Travis Kelce rumors swirl

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift are rumored to be dating

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift yells at a security guard mid-performance on Eras Tour Video

Taylor Swift yells at a security guard mid-performance on Eras Tour

While performing her hit song "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift started shouting at a security guard for harassing a fan. (Credit: @brilayfield/@crystallizedbybri / POP NATION /TMX)

Taylor Swift always seems to have the last laugh.

The famed musician stepped out with Joe Jonas' estranged wife Sophie Turner on Tuesday to grab some Italian food and party into the night at Temple Bar in New York City. Swift famously dated Jonas in 2008 and has written several breakup anthems that are reportedly about him.

Earlier this month, Jonas and Turner announced that they were divorcing after four years of marriage and two daughters together. Their split rocked the internet, with fans immediately taking sides and placing respective blame on the Jonas Brother and "Game of Thrones" actress.

TAYLOR SWIFT REGRETS PUTTING EX JOE JONAS 'ON BLAST' WHEN SHE WAS 18 YEARS OLD

Sophie Turner in a crop top and low rise pants with a sweater tied around her hips takes hold of Taylor Swift's arm while walking out in New York City

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner, both exes of Joe Jonas, painted the town red in New York City on Tuesday night. (SplashNews.com)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Turner, wearing a crop top with low-rise pants, held on tightly to Swift, who wore a dress and long jean coat, as they walked through the masses. 

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner walk together in New York City

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner grabbed drinks at the Temple Bar on Lafayette Street in New York City. (SplashNews.com)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Swift has been on good terms with ex-boyfriend Jonas for quite some time, originating back to when he dated her friend Gigi Hadid in 2015. Turner, a fan of Swift's independent of her relationship with Jonas, has never shied away from sharing her appreciation for Swift's music.

While answering questions on social media with Jonas last year, Turner shared that her favorite album of Swift's was "1989," although "Reputation" was partially inspired by her "Game of Thrones" character.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift emerged later only wearing a sweater dress. (Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images)

Swift's track "Invisible String," off her 2020 album "Folklore" is speculated to reference Swift's repaired relationship with Jonas. She sings, "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents." 

Swift was spotted out in New York City with Turner amid rumors that she is spending time with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. On his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Jason, Kelce hinted he was into Swift, while explaining what happened (or didn't) when attending one of her concerts.

"I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. . . . If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Kelce explained of an exchange that has become rudimentary for fans during Swift's Eras Tour. "And I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," implying that it was his phone number, not his jersey number.

A few months later, reports emerged that the pop-star and eight-time Pro Bowler were hanging out. 

Taylor Swift smiles big with her mouth ajar on stage split Travis Kelce in his red Chiefs uniform laughs on the field

Travis Kelce says he tried to give Taylor Swift his number when he attended her Kansas City show on her Eras Tour. (Hector Vivas/TAS23/Jason Hanna)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week on Thursday Night Football, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles was asked about the rumors, but he didn't provide much insight. 

While appearing on Philadelphia Sports Talk Radio WIP the following Wednesday, Jason provided an update. "I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love-life. I try to like, keep a, you know, his business kind of his business, and stay out of the world. But having said that man, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true. And I hope this thing goes a mile. Nah, I'm joking. I don't even know what's happening."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending