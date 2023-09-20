Taylor Swift steps out with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas' estranged wife Sophie Turner, as Travis Kelce rumors swirl

Taylor Swift always seems to have the last laugh.

The famed musician stepped out with Joe Jonas' estranged wife Sophie Turner on Tuesday to grab some Italian food and party into the night at Temple Bar in New York City. Swift famously dated Jonas in 2008 and has written several breakup anthems that are reportedly about him.

Earlier this month, Jonas and Turner announced that they were divorcing after four years of marriage and two daughters together. Their split rocked the internet, with fans immediately taking sides and placing respective blame on the Jonas Brother and "Game of Thrones" actress.

Turner, wearing a crop top with low-rise pants, held on tightly to Swift, who wore a dress and long jean coat, as they walked through the masses.

Swift has been on good terms with ex-boyfriend Jonas for quite some time, originating back to when he dated her friend Gigi Hadid in 2015. Turner, a fan of Swift's independent of her relationship with Jonas, has never shied away from sharing her appreciation for Swift's music.

While answering questions on social media with Jonas last year, Turner shared that her favorite album of Swift's was "1989," although "Reputation" was partially inspired by her "Game of Thrones" character.

Swift's track "Invisible String," off her 2020 album "Folklore" is speculated to reference Swift's repaired relationship with Jonas. She sings, "Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents."

Swift was spotted out in New York City with Turner amid rumors that she is spending time with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. On his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Jason, Kelce hinted he was into Swift, while explaining what happened (or didn't) when attending one of her concerts.

"I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. . . . If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," Kelce explained of an exchange that has become rudimentary for fans during Swift's Eras Tour. "And I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," implying that it was his phone number, not his jersey number.

A few months later, reports emerged that the pop-star and eight-time Pro Bowler were hanging out.

Last week on Thursday Night Football, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles was asked about the rumors, but he didn't provide much insight.

While appearing on Philadelphia Sports Talk Radio WIP the following Wednesday, Jason provided an update. "I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love-life. I try to like, keep a, you know, his business kind of his business, and stay out of the world. But having said that man, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true. And I hope this thing goes a mile. Nah, I'm joking. I don't even know what's happening."