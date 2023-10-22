Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sports Travis Kelce's football jersey number on friendship bracelet at Chiefs game

NFL fans watched Taylor Swift celebrate Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Taylor Swift finds ultimate protector in Travis Kelce: expert Video

Taylor Swift finds ultimate protector in Travis Kelce: expert

Travis Kelce proved to be the perfect gentleman on date night with Taylor Swift in New York, according to body language expert.

Taylor Swift wore her heart on her sleeve with a friendship bracelet baring Travis Kelce's jersey number.

The "Midnights" singer was on hand to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, and wore a new lucky charm.

Swift celebrated alongside Brittany Mahomes from the comfort of their own luxury box as the new queens of Kansas City cheered on their favorite football players.

TAYLOR SWIFT FEELS ‘PROTECTED AND CHERISHED’ BY ‘TRUE GENTLEMAN’ TRAVIS KELCE: EXPERT

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift showed off her Travis Kelce pride on Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs game. (David Eulitt)

The "Cruel Summer" songstress showed off her support for the Chiefs earlier in the day while wearing a red Kansas City shirt during a pre-game party with former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar.

Once she arrived at the stadium, Swift slipped into an over-sized red team sweatshirt worn with a black pleated mini-skirt.

TAYLOR SWIFT, BRITTANY MAHOMES SHOW OFF NEW HANDSHAKES AMID MONSTER HALF FOR PATRICK MAHOMES, TRAVIS KELCE

Without fail, Taylor made sure to swipe on her signature bright red lipstick to match.

She added a few gold pieces to her game-day ensemble, and completed her look with a beaded bracelet that included hearts and Kelce's jersey No. 87.

Taylor Swift claps during Kansas City Chiefs game with Brittany Mahomes

Swift wore a bunch of jewelry, including a gold bracelet with No. 87. (David Eulitt)

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes handshake

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

During Kelce's last game against the Broncos, his mother Donna Kelce was spotted wearing a host of her own friendship bracelets as she chatted with Swift throughout the game.

Their budding relationship seems to be going strong as Travis and Taylor first made cameos on "Saturday Night Live" before a few date nights in New York last week.

Behavioral analyst Susan Constantine explained to Fox News Digital that Kelce is "a gentleman and a protector" as she described how the professional football player moved with intention to help the "Maroon singer easily exit their vehicle.

Brittany Mahomes clasped her hands by Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes watched the Kansas City game together. (David Eulitt)

Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift at Kansas City game

Donna Kelce wears friendship bracelets while chatting with Taylor Swift during a Kansas City game. (David Eulitt)

"This couple's body language shows a strong love connection," Constantine said. "Kelce's parents have taught Travis right!"

"Travis appears relaxed with hands in his pockets, and he makes his way around the SUV to open the door for Taylor," she said. "Travis is seen with his lips pressed together (concentration), and then respectfully guides security away with the palm of his hand on the shoulder."

Swift has become a fan-favorite at the games, and made her debut as one of Kelce's guests at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sept. 24.

Taylor Swift gets helping hand from Travis Kelce in New York

Travis Kelce is set on protecting Taylor Swift, according to a behavior analyst. (Getty Images)

She was later spotted leaving with the football player after the game.

Taylor's gearing up for a big week, too. Swifties can anticipate new music on Oct. 27 when Taylor releases her next rerecorded album, "1989 (Taylor's Version)." 

