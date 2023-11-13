Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift pleads with fans after item is thrown onstage during Eras Tour concert: ‘It really freaks me out’

Travis Kelce departed Argentina after watching Taylor Swift's second performance on Saturday

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Taylor Swift spotted running to and kissing Travis Kelce after concert in Argentina Video

Taylor Swift spotted running to and kissing Travis Kelce after concert in Argentina

Fans caught video, courtesy @lautbritos/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX, of Taylor Swift running to Travis Kelce and kissing him following the end of her Eras tour concert in Argentina

Taylor Swift was showered with affection this weekend, not only from beau Travis Kelce, but also from her fans in Argentina.

The latter took their adoration too far, throwing obscure objects onstage during Swift's final performance in Buenos Aires. The "Cruel Summer" singer politely pleaded with her fans, asking them not to continue with what has become a rampant concert trend.

"And just um – just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage," she shared with her audience in a fan-recorded video, as she continued to transition into the "Evermore" portion of her set.

TAYLOR SWIFT RUNS TO KISS TRAVIS KELCE AFTER HE ATTENDS HER SECOND ERAS SHOW IN ARGENTINA

Taylor Swift sings into the microphone in a jeweled bodysuit with her hand out towards the audience

Taylor Swift pleaded with fans during her final of three shows in Argentina on the Eras Tour to not throw things on stage. (Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Because if it's on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it… And I love that you brought presents. And that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much."

Some social media users suggested that the objects thrown were bras. In recent months, artists such as Kelsea Ballerini, Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha have been hit with objects while performing.

Taylor Swift wears glittering bodysuit during Eras Tour concert stop

Taylor Swift has been making headlines for her romance with Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

Sunday was the final of three shows Swift played in the country. The previous evening, Swift's fans went bonkers after spotting Kelce in the crowd alongside the singer's father. 

During Swift's final song, "Karma," she intentionally changed the lyrics to reference the NFL tight end. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang. Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had a bye week, allowing the athlete to travel

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT CHANGES THE LYRICS TO HER SONG ‘KARMA’ TO INCLUDE NOD TO TRAVIS KELCE

Taylor Swift changes the lyrics to her song 'Karma' to include nod to Travis Kelce Video

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After the concert was over, Swift was spotted gleefully running into Kelce's arms and giving him a kiss. The video went viral online, with fans in disbelief at their public display of affection. Swift's previous six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn rarely produced similar public moments.

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT SPOTTED RUNNING TO AND KISSING TRAVIS KELCE AFTER CONCERT IN ARGENTINA

Taylor Swift spotted running to and kissing Travis Kelce after concert in Argentina Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift's next stop on the international portion of her Eras Tour will be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 17. Kelce's next game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII on Nov, 20, with the superstar facing his brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.