  • Published
    21 Images

    Taylor Swift's best moments from her eras

    As Taylor Swift turns 34, here is a look at her career over the years.

  • Taylor Swift sings the national anthem before a baseball game.
    Taylor Swift sings the national anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies on opening day at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on April 9, 2007.
    Stephen Dunn/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift accepts an award from Carrie Underwood.
    Taylor Swift accepts the breakthrough video of the year award for Tim McGraw from presenter Carrie Underwood at the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 16, 2007.
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performs during the Fearless Tour
    Taylor Swift performs during the "Fearless Tour" at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Aug. 27, 2009. "Fearless" is Swift’s second studio album, with the re-record kicking off the start of her reclaiming her albums in 2021.
    Theo Wargo/WireImage for New York Post / Getty Images
  • Kanye West jumps onstage as Taylor Swift accepts an award
    Kanye West jumps onstage as Taylor Swift accepts her award for the best female video award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sept. 13, 2009.
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift celebrates after being presented with her first Grammy
    Taylor Swift celebrates after being presented with her first Grammy, winning the best female country vocal performance award for her song "White Horse" at the 52nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2010. Swift now holds 12 Grammy Awards.
    Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performs during her "Speak Now" tour
    Taylor Swift performs during her "Speak Now" tour at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on July 24, 2011. "Speak Now" is Swift’s third studio album, with the re-record released in mid-2023.
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift poses with her Grammy awards.
    Taylor Swift, winner of the Grammy Awards for best country song with "Mean" and best country solo performance for "Mean", poses in the press room at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles.
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performs onstage during her
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during her "RED Tour" at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on March 28, 2013. "RED" is Swift’s fourth studio album, with the re-record released in 2021.
    Larry Busacca/TAS/Getty Images for TAS / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift accepts an award from Daft Punk
    Taylor Swift accepts an award from Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Aug. 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
    Theo Wargo/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The 1989 World Tour"
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The 1989 World Tour" at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 12, 2015.  "1989" is Swift’s fifth studio album, with the re-record released in 2023.
    Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5/Getty Images for TAS / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift attends the Met Gala
    Taylor Swift attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2016.
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performs onstage during the
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Reputation Stadium Tour" at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on May 11, 2018. "Reputation" is Swift’s sixth studio album, with the re-record yet to be announced.
    Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift accepts the Woman of the Decade award
    Taylor Swift accepts the Woman of the Decade award onstage during the Billboard Women In Music awards, presented by YouTube Music, in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2019.
    Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performs songs from her album
    Taylor Swift performs songs from her album "Folklore" during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16, 2020.
    TASRIGHTSMANAGEMENT2020/Getty Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, and Aaron Dessner perform songs from
    Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, and Aaron Dessner perform songs from "Evermore" for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
    TAS Rights Management 2021 via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs
    Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Swift announced the release of her tenth studio album "Midnights" in her acceptance speech.
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
    Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023. "The Eras Tour" was named the highest-grossing music tour of all time with 151 shows scheduled.
     John Medina/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift is seen supporting Travis Kelce during a game
    Taylor Swift is seen supporting Travis Kelce during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 2023.
    Jason Hanna/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere
    Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2023. The film is currently nominated for a Golden Globe award.
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty
    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City on Oct. 15, 2023.
    Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift has her arms over her head in dark grey sparkly dress for TIME cover
    Taylor Swift was named Time Person of the Year.
    Photographs by Inez and Vinoodh for TIME / Fox News
