Taylor Swift's best moments from her eras
As Taylor Swift turns 34, here is a look at her career over the years.
- Taylor Swift sings the national anthem before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies on opening day at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on April 9, 2007.read more
- Taylor Swift accepts the breakthrough video of the year award for Tim McGraw from presenter Carrie Underwood at the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 16, 2007.read more
- Taylor Swift performs during the "Fearless Tour" at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Aug. 27, 2009. "Fearless" is Swift’s second studio album, with the re-record kicking off the start of her reclaiming her albums in 2021.read more
- Kanye West jumps onstage as Taylor Swift accepts her award for the best female video award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sept. 13, 2009.read more
- Taylor Swift celebrates after being presented with her first Grammy, winning the best female country vocal performance award for her song "White Horse" at the 52nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2010. Swift now holds 12 Grammy Awards.read more
- Taylor Swift performs during her "Speak Now" tour at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on July 24, 2011. "Speak Now" is Swift’s third studio album, with the re-record released in mid-2023.read more
- Taylor Swift, winner of the Grammy Awards for best country song with "Mean" and best country solo performance for "Mean", poses in the press room at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles.read more
- Taylor Swift performs onstage during her "RED Tour" at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on March 28, 2013. "RED" is Swift’s fourth studio album, with the re-record released in 2021.read more
- Taylor Swift accepts an award from Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Aug. 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.read more
- Taylor Swift performs onstage during "The 1989 World Tour" at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 12, 2015. "1989" is Swift’s fifth studio album, with the re-record released in 2023.read more
- Taylor Swift attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2016.read more
- Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Reputation Stadium Tour" at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on May 11, 2018. "Reputation" is Swift’s sixth studio album, with the re-record yet to be announced.read more
- Taylor Swift accepts the Woman of the Decade award onstage during the Billboard Women In Music awards, presented by YouTube Music, in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2019.read more
- Taylor Swift performs songs from her album "Folklore" during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 16, 2020.read more
- Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift, and Aaron Dessner perform songs from "Evermore" for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.read more
- Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Swift announced the release of her tenth studio album "Midnights" in her acceptance speech.read more
- Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023. "The Eras Tour" was named the highest-grossing music tour of all time with 151 shows scheduled.read more
- Taylor Swift is seen supporting Travis Kelce during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 2023.read more
- Taylor Swift attends "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2023. The film is currently nominated for a Golden Globe award.read more
- Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City on Oct. 15, 2023.read more
- Taylor Swift was named Time Person of the Year.read more
