Taylor Swift joins the party as Brittany Mahomes turns 30 with cowgirl-themed weekend in Nashville

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift's bond never goes out of style.

Swift, 35, was by Mahomes' side to celebrate her 30th birthday weekend extravaganza in Nashville, Tenn. Brittany celebrated the milestone birthday with cowgirl-themed festivities as well as several dinner outings, according to her post.

The "Karma" singer appeared to attend one of Brittany's dinners, sharing cocktails with the birthday girl in a photo roundup Mahomes posted to commemorate turning "THIRTY" with friends and family.

Swift sported her signature red lip and naturally wavy hair for birthday drinks with the mother-of-three, who wore a black sleeveless blouse for the night out.

Taylor and Brittany's friendship has been strong since Swift became an unofficial Kansas City Chiefs mascot in September 2023.

Patrick Mahomes admitted that Kelce and Swift called his wife after recording the popular "New Heights" podcast episode where Taylor announced her upcoming 12th studio album.

"They didn’t call me. They called Brittany. I was in the back of the FaceTime," Mahomes said at training camp, while reflecting on the big announcement Swift made on the show about her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The "Love Story" singer announced her engagement to Kelce on social media last month after dating for two years.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift shared on Instagram Aug. 26.

In photos the pop superstar shared, Kelce could be seen down on one knee as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment.

Among the loud social celebrations, Mahomes shared her own congratulations to the couple. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love," she wrote with a white heart and crying-happy-faced emojis. "Just so happy for these two."

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback shared the joint Instagram post on his Stories, adding three red hearts over the engagement photos that Kelce and Swift jointly shared on the social media app.

Swift's notoriously private about her relationships, and while their exact timeline is unclear, she was first spotted at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023. She admitted in an interview with TIME magazine that they actually began dating long before she appeared in the stands.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she said. "We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

She added, "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."