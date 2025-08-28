Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding party: Celebrities who could make the cut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s big day wouldn’t be complete without their closest friends by their side.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement Aug. 26 after two years of dating.

While neither has revealed who might serve as bridesmaids or groomsmen, the couple has a long list of celebrity pals who could play a role in the celebration.

Here's a look at Swift and Kelce's closest friends:

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift first became pals when they were each dating one of the Jonas Brothers in 2008. They became fast friends and, over the years, have supported each other’s careers. Gomez has appeared on stage with Swift during her tours, including "Speak Now World Tour" and "The Reputation Stadium Tour."

Swift and Gomez have also worked together, with Gomez appearing in the "Bad Blood" music video and Swift on Gomez's cooking show.

Gomez is also in her bridal era following a December 2024 engagement to music producer Benny Blanco.

Abigail

Swift and her childhood friend Abigail remain extremely close.

The singer-songwriter wrote "Fifteen" about Abigail for her album "Fearless" and the girls have maintained their friendship into adulthood.

Abigail made an appearance in Swift's documentary, "Miss Americana," and has popped up in multiple music videos throughout the years.

Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift welcomed Gigi Hadid into her girl squad in 2014 – after the two were photographed at an Oscars after party together. Hadid is notoriously featured in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video and the two are still spotted on dinner dates years later.

"As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," Swift told Harper's Bazaar in 2016. "She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people…Gigi’s #1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response. She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that."

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift on "The Eras Tour," has been a longtime fan of the pop star, but it's unclear when the two actually formed a friendship. Carpenter and Swift were first photographed together at an MTV VMAs after-party in 2022. By June 2023, Swift had announced Carpenter would be joining her on tour.

The two have also been spotted together outside the music world, with Carpenter joining Swift for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets. Carpenter will even be featured on Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Carpenter didn't reveal much when asked about her collaboration with Swift in an interview with "CBS Mornings," but did express excitement for the pop star's engagement.

"I'm just happy for them," Carpenter said.

Zoë Kravitz

Swift has been close to actress Zoë Kravitz since at least 2016. The two have been spotted out and about together in the years since.

Kravitz and Swift were quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and the "Caught Stealing" actress recently stayed at the pop star's home during the California fires.

Kravitz revealed that she contributed a tiny bit to Swift's 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl," after helping with background vocals on a previous song.

Jason Kelce

There's a strong likelihood Jason Kelce could be Travis Kelce's best man.

The two brothers have grown closer than ever since launching their podcast, "New Heights," in 2022.

"Travis and I have been close for a long time," he told People magazine. "Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have. We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it’s more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different."

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, would also likely play a significant role in the couple’s wedding celebration.

Patrick Mahomes

Kelce's friend and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also a big contender.

Kelce was a groomsman to the NFL star when he married wife Brittany Mahomes in 2022. Now it might be Mahomes' turn as Kelce marries Swift.

"He means the world to me, man," Mahomes recently told reporters about his friendship with Kelce.

Brittany and Swift have been spotted together at a handful of Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on their respective love interests. The two have also spent time together outside of football.

The Mahomes joined Swift and Kelce on a double date days before Super Bowl LIX.

Kumar Feguson

Kumar Ferguson—Kelce’s childhood friend and now longtime personal chef—could easily be part of the groom’s inner circle at the wedding.

Ferguson is often spotted in Kelce's suite on game day after cooking up meals for the NFL star.

"Being brothers is funny because we can throw shots at each other all day, but Travis is incredible when it comes to professionalism and just being on top of taking whatever he's investing into," Ferguson told Kansas City magazine when asked if Kelce ever critiques his meals.

Aric Jones

Kelce's childhood friend Aric Jones could make the list. The two grew up together in Cleveland Heights and have since stayed close.

Jones previously explained how Kelce's closest friends have formed a "cohesive unit" to support the tight end in his career.

"So obviously, Kumar's making the food for Trav, and Trav gets his haircut on game days by Patty Cuts," he told People magazine. "He will drive to the game with one or two people, depending on who they are. I don't go to the games with Trav because my job is to be on the party bus entertaining the guests."

"I'm up in the front and as loud as I can be. I'm the fan guy," Jones said. "These people know me as I'm the one up there interacting with the fans, being loud in the suite, getting all the energy exactly where it needs to be in the front. There's a party in the back, energy in the front."

Ross Travis

Former Chiefs' tight end Ross Travis and Kelce have been friends after playing together for years.

While Travis hasn't played for the Chiefs since 2017, the two have remained close. Travis is often spotted in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium. He even tagged along to see Swift perform in Sydney, Australia.

"I understand now," he wrote on his Instagram story after attending Swift's "Eras Tour" alongside Kelce. "That. Was. Amazing."

