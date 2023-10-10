Taylor Swift impacts Travis Kelce's inner circle and former flames, Food Network star Michael Chiarello dead

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

BAD BLOOD - Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce stirs drama with ex-girlfriend, inner circle. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Food Network star Michael Chiarello dead at 61 from 'acute allergic reaction.' Continue reading here…

SMACKED DOWN - Dwayne Johnson apologizes for asking those living 'paycheck to paycheck' to donate to his Maui wildfire fund. Continue reading here…

PARENTS' WEEKEND - Mark Wahlberg regrets skipping college, sorority and fraternity life, after visiting daughter's campus. Continue reading here…

A ROMANCE IS BORN? - Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoy night out in New York. Continue reading here…

‘NEVER BEEN HAPPIER’ - Jane Seymour, 72, makes romance with musician boyfriend Instagram official. Continue reading here…

‘BONEHEAD WAGER’ - 'Jeopardy!' contestant slammed for 'bonehead wager': 'Can't he count?' Continue reading here…

REALITY BITES - 'Beverly Hills, 90210' stars plagued with illness, death and a horrific accident. Continue reading here…

'DISABILITY HIRE' - Sharon Stone requires 8 hours of 'uninterrupted sleep' to avoid 'seizures' after near-death health incident. Continue reading here…

GOODBYE GOLDEN STATE - Dean Cain says he ‘had to get out' of California: ‘Land of ridiculousness.’ Continue reading here…

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube