Taylor Swift impacts Travis Kelce's inner circle and former flames, Food Network star Michael Chiarello dead

Dwayne Johnson issues an apology, Mark Wahlberg visits his daughter at college

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift on the carpet looks at the camera with a wavy hair style split Michael Chiarello in a white chefs outfit

Taylor Swift's continued romance with Travis Kelce is impacting his inner circle and has an ex-girlfriend speaking out. Food Network star Michael Chiarello sadly died from an "acute allergic reaction." (Getty Images)

BAD BLOOD - Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce stirs drama with ex-girlfriend, inner circle. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Food Network star Michael Chiarello dead at 61 from 'acute allergic reaction.' Continue reading here…

Dwayne Johnson wears a black tank top and black rimmed square glasses and talks to the camera in three separate screenshots from an Instagram video

Dwayne Johnson admitted he made a mistake in how he asked his followers to contribute to his fund. (Dwayne Johnson Instagram)

SMACKED DOWN - Dwayne Johnson apologizes for asking those living 'paycheck to paycheck' to donate to his Maui wildfire fund. Continue reading here…

PARENTS' WEEKEND - Mark Wahlberg regrets skipping college, sorority and fraternity life, after visiting daughter's campus. Continue reading here…

A ROMANCE IS BORN? - Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoy night out in New York. Continue reading here…

John Zambetti in a black suit lays his head against Jane Seymour in a dress

Jane Seymour says that she's "never been happier" than with her boyfriend John Zambetti. ( Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

‘NEVER BEEN HAPPIER’ - Jane Seymour, 72, makes romance with musician boyfriend Instagram official. Continue reading here…

‘BONEHEAD WAGER’ - 'Jeopardy!' contestant slammed for 'bonehead wager': 'Can't he count?' Continue reading here…

REALITY BITES - 'Beverly Hills, 90210' stars plagued with illness, death and a horrific accident. Continue reading here…

'DISABILITY HIRE' - Sharon Stone requires 8 hours of 'uninterrupted sleep' to avoid 'seizures' after near-death health incident. Continue reading here…

Dean Cain smiles for a photo in a black t-shirt

Dean Cain made the decision to leave California. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images )

GOODBYE GOLDEN STATE - Dean Cain says he ‘had to get out' of California: ‘Land of ridiculousness.’ Continue reading here…

