Mark Wahlberg regrets skipping college, sorority and fraternity life, after visiting daughter's campus

Mark Wahlberg rarely has regrets, but after visiting his daughter's college campus for the weekend, he may have one.

In an interview with the "Today" show, Wahlberg revealed that he and his wife, Rhea Durham, recently took a trip to South Carolina to visit their daughter Ella Rae for parents' weekend.

"She’s just so happy there," he shared. "She’s really thriving."

Wahlberg continued, "We just went to parents' weekend, you know with the sorority girls and the frat house. It was like, 'Oh my God.' I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw (this)."

The "Me Time" actor and Rhea share Ella and three younger children: Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

Wahlberg recently revealed that his family has no regrets on ditching Los Angeles for Las Vegas roughly a year ago.

"Everybody's adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy," the actor told People magazine.

Since relocating to Sin City, the "Father Stu" actor has moved into a different home in Las Vegas, a source previously told Fox News Digital. It was reported last month that Wahlberg sold the Las Vegas home he initially moved into for a reported $16.6 million.

The two-story 7,327-square-foot home was located in The Summit Club in Summerlin, which he initially purchased for $14.5 million in 2022, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In 2022, the star joined the ongoing celebrity exodus from Hollywood last fall, when he moved his family to Nevada.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in March, Wahlberg noted that "it's really giving the kids a chance to thrive."

He continued, "It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there's a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community."

In April 2022, Wahlberg listed his family's lavish Beverly Hills estate for $87.5 million and later purchased a home in the exclusive enclave of The Summit Club in Summerlin, just outside of Las Vegas.

The Boston native told Fox News Digital the move was "really about giving the kids an opportunity to pursue their goals and dreams."

"My daughter's an equestrian," he added. "My son's a golfer. My oldest daughter, now she's off to college. My son's a junior.

"There's lots of opportunity here as well for me. We're trying to create a studio. We're trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here."

Wahlberg continued to Fox News Digital, "We're always looking for new opportunities and new adventures. I hope to create of a lot of opportunity here. And I moved to California originally to make movies. I've made three movies in the last 15 years in LA. So, as you know, it's been difficult.

"The kids are really happy, and it's all about them."

Wahlberg detailed some of the advantages of residency in income tax-free Nevada, where the cost of living is cheaper than California. He cited the personal experiences of a group of his employees who moved to Vegas with him.

"When I moved here, I brought probably like 15 or 20 people that work with me also moving here," Wahlberg said. "They went from three-bedroom houses that they were really struggling to pay rent for. And now they have a six-bedroom house. And it's, you know, half the cost."

"And, you know, they walk their dogs," he continued. "They're in a gated community. They've got the school right there two blocks down the road.

"It's just a much better lifestyle here and more affordable."