Jane Seymour, 72, makes romance with musician boyfriend Instagram official: 'I've never been happier'

Jane Seymour revealed she has found love again as she debuted her new romance with musician John Zambetti.

The 72-year-old actress went Instagram official with her new boyfriend last week as she shared two snaps of the pair cozying up by a pool.

"I’ve never been happier," the "Somewhere in Time" star gushed in the caption, adding a smiley face surrounded by heart emoji.

In the images, Seymour wore a gold dress with a black and silver textured blazer and chunky gold heels. Zambetti was clad in a black suit with a white button-down shirt and black dress shoes.

The duo beamed as they posed in front of long banquet table that appeared to have been set for a dinner party.

The Emmy Award winner's post was quickly flooded with supportive comments and messages of congratulations from her famous friends and fans.

"It's great to see you, so happy John's a really nice guy. Good for you Miss Jane," wrote actor Joe Lando, who co-starred with Seymour on the hit TV series "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" from 1993 to 1998.

"Lovely couple! And you are so richly deserving of every happiness! Love you!!, commented Linda Thomas.

"So glad to hear!" wrote Leeza Gibbons. And Alicia Coppola said, "And it shows!!!," adding three red heart emoji.

Lindsay Lohan, who is starring alongside Seymour in the upcoming Netflix romantic comedy "Irish Wish," left a smiley face with heart eyes emoji in the comments.

"John is an above spectacular person— known him since my 1st Daughter was born + my husband knew him before that— John was kind enough to play [music emoji] @ my husband’s funeral— I love you 2 Together! perfect," author Karen Ann Smythe wrote.

Seymour and Zambetti made their red carpet debut at U2's concert on the recent opening night of the band's Las Vegas Sphere residency.

The couple posed for photos ahead of the show and shared a kiss in one image.

Zambetti later shared images from the event on his Instagram page, including a group photo with Seymour, Irish actor Kevin Ryan and Kandy Codan.

"With Jane on red carpet at the U2 concert at The Sphere, Las Vegas last night," the guitarist wrote in the caption of one image.

Prior to dating Zambetti, Seymour was in a nine-year relationship with British film producer David Green, 74. In an April interview with The Times, the actress confirmed the two were still dating.

Seymour revealed Green had proposed to her during their time together, but she had turned him down.

"I just said I would never put a number on his name," the actress explained. "It would be the most horrible thing in the world."

After she revealed her new relationship with Zambetti on Instagram, one fan asked in the comments, "What happened to David?"

"We decided we were better as friends," Seymour replied with a smiley face emoji.

The U.K. native has been married four times. She wed theater director Michael Attenborough in 1971, and they split in 1973​. Seymour was married for one year to Geoffrey Planer ​from 1977 to 1978.

The former Bond girl tied the knot with businessman David Flynn in 1981. The two welcomed daughter Katherine, now 41, and son Sean, now 38, before going their separate ways in 1992.

Seymour was married to actor-director James Keach from 1993 to 2015, and they share 27-year-old twins, Kristopher and John.

In her interview with The Times, Seymour explained that she shares close relationships with all of her ex-husbands and former partners.

"I'm still very, very close to all the men I was married to and every man I ever dated, to be honest," she said.

"Every time I see someone I used to be involved with, even if it was for a short time, I'm close to them. You see, I think it's hard to be with somebody who's well-known and on the red carpet."