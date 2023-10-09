Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Dwayne Johnson apologizes for asking those living 'paycheck to paycheck' to donate to his Maui wildfire fund

'The Rock' and Oprah Winfrey started the People's Fund of Maui after the wildfires in August

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is responding to backlash he received after asking his social media followers to donate to his Maui wildfire fund this summer.

Johnson, along with Oprah Winfrey, started the People’s Fund of Maui, pledging a combined $10 million to help with the devastation from the fires. Both the stars implored people to contribute, prompting immediate criticism, to which the actor is now responding.

"When we first launched the fund there was some backlash," Johnson admitted in a video shared to Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson looks up in the crowd while appearing at the Houston Roughnecks and Orlando Guardians game

Dwayne Johnson apologized to his followers for asking them to donate to the Maui wildfire fund he launched with Oprah Winfrey. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

"I get it and I completely understand. And I could have been better. And next time I will be better. And I understand, you know, money ain't fallin' out of the sky, and it's not growing on trees. And there's a lot of people out there living paycheck to paycheck, and I get it, and I know what that's like. I've lived paycheck to paycheck," he said.

Dwayne Johnson wears a black tank top and black rimmed square glasses and talks to the camera in three separate screenshots from an Instagram video

Dwayne Johnson admitted he made a mistake in how he asked his followers to contribute to his fund. (Dwayne Johnson Instagram)

"When you are living paycheck to paycheck, I don't want to speak for everybody, I'll speak for myself, but I feel it's connected. When you're living paycheck to paycheck, I was easily p----- off and I was frustrated. And the last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money," he shared. 

"So I get it, I understand. I'd never launched a fund before, but I'm a quick study and lesson learned."

Johnson leveled with his fans, telling them that their opinions of him matter.

"If I do something and you guys love it, you let me know… If I do something and you hate it, you let me know," he added.

Dwayne Johnson in a peach velvet tuxedo and black bowtie on the Oscar carpet

Dwayne Johnson asked his followers to provide him with feedback on all of his endeavors. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Johnson, the first round of funds has been given to survivors of the Hawaiian fires.

