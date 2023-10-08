Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoy night out in New York

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were reportedly getting to know each other last year before relationship rumors came to a halt when he was spotted with Irina Shayk at Coachella.

Late last week, DiCaprio's best friend, Bradley Cooper, stepped out for dinner with Hadid, 28, and her pal, Antoni Porowski.

Cooper, 48, wore a blue One Tribe Foundation T-shirt from his nonprofit, and kept his eyes glued to his phone while walking through the streets of Manhattan before jumping into a black car with Gigi and her friends.

Hadid rocked a brown leather skirt with a matching, over-sized coat for their night out in the city after returning from Paris Fashion Week.

BRAD PITT, DREW BARRYMORE, GISELE BUNDCHEN GET CANDID ABOUT SOBRIETY: ‘ONE OF THE MOST LIBERATING THINGS’

The Academy Award-winner's organization has a mission to raise awareness surrounding veteran suicide rates and hopes to provide community "by empowering veterans, first responders, medical frontline workers and their families through traditional and non-traditional therapies."

Gigi strutted down the city streets wearing black patent leather loafers with thick white socks, and slicked her dark blonde hair back into a bun. She accessorized with a simple gold chain and matching earrings.

BRADLEY COOPER SAYS HE'S ‘LUCKY’ TO HAVE REMAINED SOBER FOR 19 YEARS

Hadid and Cooper may have a lot in common if not for their social circles, but also being proud parents to little ones.

The supermodel from Malibu has a two-year-old daughter with former One Direction musician Zayn Malik, while Cooper and his ex, Irina Shayk, co-parent their six-year-old daughter, Lea.

Shayk, a Russian supermodel who previously dated Christiano Ronaldo, ended her romance with Cooper in 2019, and has since continued an amicable co-parenting relationship with the "A Star is Born" actor.

In April, Shayk was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio at a Coachella after-party in Palm Springs. Their late-night hang out appeared to be just friendly, but seemed to end Gigi's interest in the longtime Hollywood star.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

DiCaprio has since been spotted with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Bradley, who was in attendance at Leo's birthday bash in November, recalled feeling a sense of jealousy when first meeting DiCaprio years ago.

"I worked as a doorman all through grad school," he told Cosmopolitan in 2012. "I remember taking Leonardo DiCaprio up to his room, and I was in the elevator with him and, like, seven of his friends. It was around the time of ‘Titanic.’"

Cooper added, "And I remember this guy who looked like a kid, even though we were about the same age, he looked like a little boy. I remember thinking how I was three feet away from this guy, and we were worlds apart."

They've been pictured at events together through the years, and Bradley took Leo's place in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," Cooper only had positive words for his friend at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"To this day, I can't believe [I'm friends with him]. He's infectious," Cooper said. "You know when you're with some of your friends and you just start to act like them?

"That's what he's like. When you're with him, you find yourself just starting to adopt some of those mannerisms through osmosis. I draw the lime at going to get a Mohawk, though."

DiCaprio broke up with girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, in the summer of 2022, after dating for four years.