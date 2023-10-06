'Beverly Hills, 90210' stars plagued with illness, death and a horrific accident

Life hasn’t been easy for the stars of the hit ‘90s show "Beverly Hills, 90210".

Brian Austin Green stunned fans last week when he confessed he suffered from "stroke-like symptoms" for years. Just weeks before, Shannen Doherty shared she’s fighting for her life amid her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

This follows years of the cast facing challenges, including an awful car crash, paralysis and even the death of their dear friend and co-star Luke Perry.

‘BEVERLY HILLS, 90210’ REBOOT IN THE WORKS WITH ORIGINAL CAST MEMBERS

Shannen Doherty

In mid-September the cast of "Beverly Hills, 90210" reunited at ‘90s Con. Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green sat by Shannen Doherty as she gave the crowd an update on her battle with breast cancer.

Doherty become emotional and said, "You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you," she said, according to People magazine.

"I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day. I think I am really great," she continued.

The 52-year-old was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments along with a single mastectomy before entering remission in 2017.

In 2018, Doherty revealed her tumor markers were "elevated."

SHANNEN DOHERTY, ‘CHARMED' ACTRESS,' ALL SMILES AS SHE STEPS OUT AFTER REVEALING CANCER SPREAD TO HER BRAIN

By 2020, the actress, known for playing the role of Brenda Walsh, shared that her cancer was back and this past year she revealed it had spread to her brain.

In June, Doherty shared a video on Instagram of herself undergoing a CT scan.

"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life," Doherty captioned the post. "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green is recovering from a mysterious illness that he kept quiet for years.

"I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke, but I couldn’t speak," he said on Cheryl Burke's "Sex, Likes and Spray Tans" podcast.

The 50-year-old, who played David Silver on "90210," was told he had vertigo and ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease which at one point caused him to lose 20 pounds. He said doctors could not figure out why he was sick for so long.

"Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo," Green said. "I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write."

Green said doctors were stumped by his condition.

"It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, kinesiology and Eastern medicine," he said.

He finally found the right doctor and was told he had "internal inflammation from gluten and dairy," with stress as a contributing factor. He admitted there are still questions about his illness, but he feels much better.

Luke Perry

Luke Perry, who shot to stardom as bad boy Dylan McKay on "90210," passed away in 2019 at the young age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson told Fox News Digital at the time. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world."

Following his death, Doherty told People magazine that she was "heartbroken." She continued, "I am in shock… Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind."

Tori Spelling said she was "in utter shock and heartbroken."

At the time of his death, Perry had a recurring role on "Riverdale".

Jason Priestley

After his on-screen days as the charismatic Brandon Walsh, Jason Priestley had more time to pursue his love of car racing. But things took a horrific turn in 2002 when he slammed into a wall at 180 mph while driving in the Indy Racing Infiniti Pro Series at Kentucky Speedway.

Priestley endured life-threatening injures, including a broken back and feet. He also suffered a concussion and nasty cuts throughout his face. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and rehabilitation.

"It was really quite shocking," Priestley said to "20/20" host Barbara Walters in 2003.

He also admitted he feared he would be paralyzed, "I was really, really terrified that that was gonna be me."

Priestly had a miraculous recovery and eventually returned to his love of racing. He became co-owner of The Rubicon Race Team in 2008 and also continued acting.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling’s life has been plagued with relationship drama, affairs and financial turmoil, following her days as virgin Donna Martin.

Back in 2005 Spelling met fellow actor Dean McDermott while shooting Lifetime’s "Mind over Murder." On Spelling’s reality show "True Tori", Spelling admitted they slept together the first night they met. However, they were both married to other people at the time.

Spelling and McDermott divorced their spouses and eventually married. In 2014, McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling with another woman. The two worked through their issues but in June 2023, McDermott announced in a since-deleted post on Instagram that they were going their separate ways.

Besides her marriage woes, Spelling has faced financial troubles, a feud with her mother Candy Spelling, and she recently said her home’s "mold infection" has been "slowly killing" her family for years. Spelling was hospitalized for multiple days in August for an undisclosed reason.

Gabrielle Carteris

Gabrielle Carteris, who played brainiac Andrea Zuckerman, said she suffered facial paralysis and nerve damage after getting injured filming a movie in 2006. She said it happened during a scene in which her character was grabbed from behind and dragged up a staircase.

Carteris told "Entertainment Tonight" she had pain almost immediately. She revealed, "I was jerking around, I lost my speech and was having spasms. My face was doing wild things and I couldn’t feel my hands and was having headaches."

A year after the injury, the "Today" show reported she continued to have symptoms, including problems speaking, and she took medication to control her spasms.

The 62-year-old went on to become president of SAG-AFTRA for five years to help protect the rights of actors.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jennie Garth

Much like her character Kelly Taylor, Jennie Garth has dealt with relationship drama.

In June 2013, Garth split from her husband of 11 years, "Twilight" actor Peter Facinelli. Following their divorce Garth admitted to People magazine that during their marriage she "spent a couple of years lying in bed being depressed… Physically I didn’t look my best, and mentally I didn’t feel my best."



Garth went on to marry Dave Abrams and has been public about living with chronic pain. When she was 45, she was "shocked" to learn she had osteoarthritis. Now, at 51, Garth uses exercise to help manage pain and told People, "You think of arthritis as an older people's situation and I wanted no part of that, that really scared me," Garth said. "But for me it was more of a catalyst for improving my health and my general well-being."