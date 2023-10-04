Sharon Stone requires 8 hours of 'uninterrupted sleep' to avoid 'seizures' after near-death health incident

Sharon Stone is revealing exactly what it takes to ensure she does not suffer from "seizures."

In an interview with People magazine, Stone shared that after her 2001 stroke, she has to get a solid "eight hours of uninterrupted sleep" to make sure she does not have another health incident.

"For a long time I wanted to pretend that I was just fine," she told the outlet. "I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don’t have seizures. So I’m a disability hire, and because of that I don’t get hired a lot. These are the things that I’ve been dealing with for the past 22 years, and I am open about that now."

Stone has previously spoken about how after her medical incident, she was shunned by Hollywood.

At the "Raising Our Voices" luncheon, given by The Hollywood Reporter in June, Stone admitted that similar to others in the room, she too is "a person that has a diversity issue."

"I had a stroke in 2001 . I had a 1% chance of survival. I had a nine-day brain bleed. I recovered for seven years and I haven't had jobs since. My contract changed. I have a maximum of a 14-hour day. When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because, you know, if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me: I’ve been out, for 20 years," she declared.

At the time of her stroke, Stone was striving in her career. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in "Casino" five years before the health incident. Months before her stroke, she and her then husband, Phil Bronstein, adopted their son Roan.

Stone has since adopted two more children: Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17. Roan is now 23.

After her stroke, things began to go downhill for Stone.

She told People magazine that she and Bronstein divorced in 2004.

"I lost everything," Stone said. "I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life."

She added, "I never really got most of it back, but I’ve reached a point where I’m okay with it, where I really do recognize that I’m enough."

When she asked how she garnered the courage to speak on her story, Stone told the outlet, "I come from a very broken family. I grew up believing that taking care of everybody else was what I was supposed to do. It took me a long time to understand that I had a life of my own and that I didn’t have to fix it for everybody else, and that it was okay for me to receive care, for me to be enough as a disabled person. I feel proud of myself and proud of my accomplishments — from surviving to helping others survive."

Now, 22 years after her stroke, Stone is a board member on the Barrow Neurological Foundation.

According to the foundation's website, their mission is "saving human lives through innovative treatment, groundbreaking, curative research and educating the next generation of the world’s leading neuro clinicians."