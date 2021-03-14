Taylor Swift transforms the Grammys into an enchanted forest

Taylor Swift took to the 2021 Grammys stage on Sunday night for the first time in five years.

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter sang a medley of songs from her albums "evermore" and "folklore" in a mystical woodland and cabin setting.

Swift sang "Cardigan," "August" and "Willow," as she laid on a faux-grassy hillside with trees and fireflies projected behind her. She wore a gold gown and headpiece that had echoes of a forest fairy.

She then made her way into a cabin where she picked up a guitar and was backed up by collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.

The audience-free scene was set up on a stage inside the Los Angeles Convention Center, where most of the performances were pre-recorded this week because of pandemic precautions, though the show is presenting all of the performers as though they were live.

Swift was nominated for six Grammys on Sunday and won album of the year for "folklore" which makes her the first woman to take home the award three times.

She also won it in 2010 for her album "Fearless," and again in 2015 for "1989."

Swift’s "folklore" won over nominated albums by Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, HAIM, Dua Lipa and Post Malone.

She thanked her collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, adding they made writing songs during a pandemic fun.

