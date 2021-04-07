Taylor Swift drops new song 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' from her vault of music

Taylor Swift is continuing to surprise fans with new music.

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter dropped a new song from her "vault" on April 7 titled "Mr. Perfectly Fine" (Taylor’s Version) from her upcoming "Fearless" (Taylor’s Version) album.

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up," Swift tweeted. "My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.'"

The Grammy-winner has been hard at work over the last year re-recording her "Fearless" album. The new version also includes six never-before-released tracks.

In March, Swift dropped a new song "You All Over Me (From the Vault)" featuring backup vocals by country star Maren Morris.

She previously said how excited she was to rework her music and be able to "experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists" on updated versions.

Back in February, Swift announced she'd officially finished re-recording her "Fearless" album which was originally released in November 2008.

The Grammy-winning artist confirmed back in November that she can re-record her first five albums — "Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red" and "1989" — and take ownership of her original songs as her contract with her ex-label, Big Machine Records, is finally over.

She left the label in 2018, but in July 2019 it was announced that producer/manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift's records she made with Big Machine when he acquired the company for $300 million.

In 2018, Swift signed with Universal Music Group and Republic (as her U.S. partner). "I'm ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group," Swift wrote on social media at the time.

