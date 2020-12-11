Taylor Swift debuts drops album 'Evermore,' music video for 'Willow'

Taylor Swift is hard at work this year.

The singer-songwriter, who will turn 31 on Sunday, has debuted her surprise album "Evermore," a "sister record" to her "Folklore," which arrived in July.

Along with the album release, the star dropped a music video for the song "Willow," which she directed herself.

The video opens on Swift, seated in a cozy cottage before following a golden string into the back of her piano, which transports her to a small, forested island.

TAYLOR SWIFT TO RELEASE 9TH ALBUM 'EVERMORE' AT MIDNIGHT

Swift peers into the water and sees not only her reflection staring back, but also that of a man, though he's not there next to her.

Next comes a brief scene of a young blonde girl -- presumably a younger version of Swift -- following the same golden string.

Back as an adult again, Swift strums a mandolin at a fair, trapped in a glass box and unable to reach a man watching her perform -- the same man from the reflection.

Eventually, the golden string leads the singer into the woods, where she takes part in a magic ritual, missing the man again by only seconds before she leaves, following the string back home.

TAYLOR SWIFT CALLS OUT PEOPLE WHO DON'T TAKE CORONAVIRUS SERIOUSLY, LAMENTS 'TRAUMA' IT CAUSES HEALTH WORKERS

But who is waiting for her back in the cottage? None other than the man from her various run-ins.

The two embrace one another and smile before the credits roll.

Like many of Swift's tunes, "Willow" is a love song about dedication.

"The more that you say, the less I know / Wherever you stray, I follow," she sings in the chorus. "I'm begging for you to take my hand / Make my plans, that's my man."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The title of the song comes from the lyric, "Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Evermore" is available to stream and download and contains 15 songs, including "Willow" and the title track, which features Bon Iver.