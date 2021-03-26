Taylor Swift releases song 'You All Over Me (From the Vault)' featuring Maren Morris

Taylor Swift excited her fanbase on Friday with the release of a never-before-heard song.

The 31-year-old singer released the first previously unreleased song titled "You All Over Me (From the Vault)" featuring backup vocals by country star Maren Morris.

In typical Swift fashion, she gave fans little time to wait by announcing the song's release on Wednesday.

"HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called You All Over Me (From the Vault)," she wrote across her social media accounts.

The song, featuring Morris, is the second to be released off of Swift's anticipated album "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" which is a re-recording of her songs from her 2008 album "Fearless." The album will also feature songs she's never released.

Following the midnight release, Swift wrote on Instagram, "You All Over Me (feat. @marenmorris) (From The Vault) and Love Story (Taylor’s Version) - Elvira Remix are out now because in this house we dance and cry at the SAME TIME 💛😭💃."

She earlier discussed the significance of dropping the track, noting that because the song hasn't been heard before, she was able to "experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists."

"I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! ☔️ Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can’t wait for you to hear it 💛," she added.

Morris, 30, excitedly reacted to joining Swift on the song. "Whether it’s the Disney vault or the TS vault, you know it’s gonna be good. My favorite thing that I don’t get to do very often is to slip into someone’s world and just harmonize," the "Bones" singer tweeted.

Back in February, Swift announced she'd officially finished re-recording her "Fearless" album from November 2008.

The Grammy-winning artist confirmed back in November that she can re-record her first five albums — "Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red" and "1989" — and take ownership of her original songs as her contract with Big Machine Records is finally over.

She left the label in 2018, but in July 2019 it was announced that producer/manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift's records she made with Big Machine when he acquired the company for $300 million.

In 2018, Swift signed with Universal Music Group and Republic (as her U.S. partner). "I'm ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group," Swift wrote on social media at the time.