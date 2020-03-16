Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck and more celebrities urge fans to take coronavirus seriously and stay inside

As the coronavirus pandemic gets more and more serious, many celebrities are doing all they can to convince their fans to take precautions against getting themselves and others sick.

Health officials urged people to stay home and minimize social interaction, especially in states that have instituted bans on larger gatherings.

However, many celebrities took notice of the fact that there’s still a lot of misinformation out there as well as people that don’t seem to be taking measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. Using their respective social media platforms, many like Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ben Affleck and Ariana Grande have begun urging their fans to take this pandemic seriously.

VISITING THE DOCTOR DURING CORONAVIRUS: SHOULD YOU RESCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT?

On Sunday, Swift took to her Instagram Stories to share a note championing the importance of practicing social distancing.

“I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” she wrote. “I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually, truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this."

She concluded: "It's a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now."

Grande also struck a critical tone with her followers on Twitter. The singer penned a series of tweets on Sunday in which she chastized people who aren’t taking the virus seriously.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like 'this isn't a big deal' / 'we'll be fine'...'we still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," she tweeted. "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye."

HELP PREVENT CORONAVIRUS WITH HAND SANITIZER: HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN

The singer continued: "It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. the 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

In a follow-up tweet, she addressed those that simply can’t adjust their schedules due to work obligations.

“‘well some of us have to work!’ i understand and entirely support your frustration. i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn’t have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion,” she wrote.

Lady Gaga joined the chorus of celebrities calling on their fans to take precautions with regard to the coronavirus, penning a message on Instagram about the pandemic being a reminder that we’re all part of a global community.

“This is reminding I think a lot of us what it is to both feel like and be a human being. I think it’s so important to acknowledge that we are and must be a global kind singular community," she wrote. "We can’t do this without kindness. And corona virus is not prejudiced."

"My thought for the day is to accept there will be times we feel powerless and out of control—but we can fill that space with kindness and be a part of the solution to a world problem. We then have control," she added. "We can create healing by learning how to be kind and take care of each other and ourselves during this time."

Justin Timberlake followed suit, posting a message to his Instagram Story Sunday urging his able-bodied, low-risk fans to volunteer their time to help those less fortunate amid the growing health crisis.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

“This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," the singer wrote. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need. I'm donating to @midsouthfoodbank an organization in my hometown that is helping people assemble and deliver nonperishable food in the Mid-South, so families can be prepared to stay home. Every. little. thing. helps."

Ben Affleck shared a similar message, calling upon his fans to donate to a charitable organization he’s been affiliated with in the past called Feeding America.

"During these times of uncertainty, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable populations - children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families," the actor wrote. "Join me in supporting @FeedingAmerica, the nationwide network of 200 food banks working tirelessly to feed our neighbors around the country."

Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, issued a rebuke to those that continue to hoard important supplies like cleaning supplies and protective agents.

"Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing ... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint…" Cyrus tweeted Sunday. "It’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate. There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!"

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a lighthearted video from his kitchen where he was feeding his tiny pet donkey and horse encouraging people to change up their way of life. The famous former body-builder even discouraged people from hitting up the gym.

“See the important thing is that you stay at home because there’s a curfew now. OK, no one is allowed out. Especially someone who is like 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore in California so we stay home and we eat here,” he said, feeding some food to the two animals.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

He continued: “No more restaurants OK? No more restaurants, forget all that. Public gatherings restaurants and all these gymnasiums — out the window. We stay home!”

Shannen Doherty posted a video of matches catching fire in an effort to demonstrate the infectious situation happening around the world.

"Stay home. If at all possible. Stay safe. Don’t be the person who spreads it more. If you have any symptoms quarantine and call your doctor. Love to you all.... from afar," she wrote.

Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram of people under quarantine in Italy playing music along with a list of organizations his followers can support.

"YOU MAY HAVE IT AND NOT KNOW IT…DON’T SPREAD THE DISEASE STAY HOME AS MUCH AS YOU CAN DO NOT GO OUT IN GROUPS NO BARS, NO CLUBS, NO RESTURANTS (sic) WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN KEEP 6 FEET APART ISOLATE YOURSELF IF YOU FEEL SICK NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE ON LINE AND NOT IN PERSON IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU, IT IS ABOUT US…..ALL OF US," he captioned the post. "Love you guys. But if you care about your parents or your grandparents or any friend who could be compromised please stay in and be safe. Thanks."

Hilary Duff pulled no punches in her Instagram Story, specifically targeting "millennial a--holes" for going out to bars and restaurants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To all you young millennial a--holes that keep going out partying: go home," she said.

She added, "Stop killing old people please."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.