Taylor Swift to skip surprise Grammys performance amid Recording Academy sexism allegations: report

Taylor Swift planned to deliver a surprise performance at the Grammys on Sunday but has since pulled out due to sexism allegations within the Recording Academy, according to a report.

Variety was the first to report that the 30-year-old "Lover" singer is skipping out on music's biggest night. Now, according to Page Six, the reason behind Swift's decision to bow out of the show has to do with sexism allegations within the Recording Academy.

A music industry insider told the outlet that Swift was set to perform "The Man," which is known as one of the pop star's most feminist songs about the disparities between men and women.

The source told the outlet that Swift's performance would have been "extremely pointed."

According to Variety, rehearsal schedules listed one artist as "TBA," which was believed to have been reserved for Swift. While the outlet confirmed her exit from the Grammys, it did not specify whether or not the recent ousting of CEO Deborah Dugan had anything to do with it.

Dugan was placed on administrative leave earlier this month for alleged harassment allegations. This week, Dugan caused a stir in the music industry after claiming that her predecessor, Neil Portnow, raped a female recording artist. Dugan also suggested the awards are tainted.

Despite her exit, Swift is nominated for song of the year for "Lover," best pop solo performance for "You Need to Calm Down" and best pop vocal album.

It's been a busy week for Swift, who attended the Sundance Film Festival to debut her new Netflix documentary, titled "Miss Americana." In the doc, the brave star courageously reveals she battled an eating disorder before she began life in the spotlight.

Prior to that, the 30-year-old announced her mom, Andrea, 62, was diagnosed with a brain tumor while undergoing treatment for cancer.