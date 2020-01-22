Taylor Swift releases Netflix documentary trailer, says she's done being 'muzzled'

Taylor Swift is taking on fans and critics alike behind the scenes during one of the most tumultuous periods in her life.

In a new trailer for the singer's highly anticipated tell-all Netflix documentary, "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana," she documents her shift from playing a "nice girl" who spent all her energy trying to please music executives to becoming an outspoken artist.

"Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, 'A nice girl doesn't force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you,'" she narrates. "I became the person everyone wanted me to be."

Swift is also vulnerable on camera as she talks about how she went into hiding for a year after being "canceled" on the internet by trolls. "I had to deconstruct an entire belief system," she says.

The doc also follows her decision to speak out about where she stands politically. "I need to be on the right side of history," Swift reveals.

"I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore," Swift explains. "And it was my own doing."

A press release shared with Fox News states, "'Miss Americana' is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice."

"Miss Americana" debuts on Netflix on January 31.