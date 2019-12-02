Taylor Swift graces British Vogue cover, talks path to success: 'I worked as hard as I could'

Taylor Swift discussed her road to success in the forthcoming January issue of British Vogue.

In preparation for her upcoming role in “Cats,” Swift spoke with “Cats” creator Andrew Lloyd Webber and opened up about her ascent to the top amid a highly publicized feud with her former record label, Big Machine Records.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S FEUD WITH SCOOTER BRAUN: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE SALE OF BIG MACHINE RECORDS

“I worked as hard as I could, reached out to as many people as I could to make sure I got meetings with publishing companies and labels. They didn’t come about very easily, but once I got in the room I’d just get out my guitar and play for them,” Swift told British Vogue.

Though Swift exceeded her goals of being noticed by record label executives, the “Love Story” singer has recently been engaged in a high-profile feud with Scott Borchetta, Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records after she alleged her former record label was preventing her from performing her earlier hit records.

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," Swift alleged on Twitter.

Braun has received death threats as a result of the accusations, stating on Instagram that, "I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children, as well as other threats seen above. I won't go in to the details of this past week. I have been at a loss.”

Known for pumping out hit records, Swift also opened up about her songwriting process during the British Vogue interview.

“I was going to high school during the day and doing my songwriting sessions at night. It was a double life,” Swift told the magazine. “I’d be writing notes in class, and my teachers never knew if they were notes for my class or if I’d gotten an idea for a song.”

Swift recently took home six awards at the 2019 American Music Awards, reaching an overall of 29 AMAs — dethroning Michael Jackson’s 24 wins.

“This year has been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated, so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and caring,” Swift said in regards to her wins.