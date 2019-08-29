Marlon Brando confronted Michael Jackson over sexual abuse allegations: ‘He was frightened to answer me’: report

A shocking conversation between acting legend Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson has surfaced in which the “Godfather” star opened up in a big way about the singer’s reaction to sexual abuse allegations levied against him in 1994.

Brando was grilled by prosecutors in an interview during Jackson’s 1994 trial and recounted an exchange with Jackson at the King of Pop's iconic Neverland Ranch, Variety reported on Thursday.

“I had asked him if he was a virgin and he just sort of laughed and giggled,” Brando said in the recorded interview, which is to be revealed Sunday in the season finale of the Luminary podcast series “Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson.”

The Oscar winner explained that Jackson felt uncomfortable with the “f-word” and was too embarrassed to speak openly about his sex life, according to the outlet.

Brando further noted that he would ask Jackson point-blank about the allegations of child abuse brought against him and said it was at this moment that the “Man In The Mirror” performer broke down and began crying as he confessed to hating his father, Joe Jackson.

“With this mode of behavior that’s been going on, I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids,” Brando suggested. “My impression was that he didn’t want to answer because he was frightened to answer me.”

Brando, whose son, Miko, worked for Jackson at the time their conversation occurred, died of respiratory failure on July 1, 2004, at the age of 80.