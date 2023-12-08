Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Travis Kelce relationship, slams Kim Kardashian in first interview in years

'Home Improvement' star Jonathan Taylor Thomas spotted in public for the first time in years while 'Yellowstone' creator sues show's star

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Published
A photo composite of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift addressed her relationship with Travis Kelce and her feud with Kim Kardashian in her interview for Time Person of the Year. (Getty Images)

NEW HEIGHTS – Taylor Swift, Time Person of the Year, says Travis Kelce won her over on his podcast. Continue reading here…

‘MASTERMIND’ – Taylor Swift comes clean on dating, cancel culture in tell-all interview. Continue reading here…

Taylor Swift has her arms over her head in dark grey sparkly dress for TIME cover

Taylor Swift was named TIME Person of the Year. (Photographs by Inez and Vinoodh for TIME)

TOOL TIME – ‘Home Improvement’ star spotted in public for the first time in years. Continue reading here…

BREWING BATTLE – 'Yellowstone' creator sues star's coffee company for trademark infringement. Continue reading here…

BAD ROMANCE – Andrew Shue's rumored spouse swap not first unconventional split in Hollywood. Continue reading here…

A split image of Andrew Shue, Amy Robach, Marilee Fiebig, T.J. Holmes

Andrew Shue is reportedly dating T.J. Holmes' ex-wife while his own ex, Amy Robach, is with Holmes. (Getty Images)

'PRAYERS AND POSITIVITY' – 'Dancing with the Stars' judge reveals wife required emergency brain surgery. Continue reading here…

'NO MIDDLE GROUND' – Brian Austin Green believes Luke Perry's death from stroke may have been the 'best thing' under circumstances. Continue reading here…

PULLING RANK – M*A*S*H star fought behind-the-scenes battle over nickname. Continue reading here…

Loretta Swit in costume being embraced by two cast members

Portrait of, from left, American actors Alan Alda, as Captain Benjamin Hawkeye Pierce, Wayne Rogers, as Captain Trapper John McIntyre, and Loretta Swit, as Major Margaret Houlihan, on the television series 'MASH,' California, 1972. (Getty Images)

'A MONSTER' – Singer John Phillips' daughters recall his dark side. Continue reading here…

'ALMOST OVER' – Jamie Foxx opens up about grave condition after medical emergency. Continue reading here…

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

