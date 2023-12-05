Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx admits he 'couldn't walk' after mystery illness: 'I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light'

Foxx's health changed in April after undergoing a 'medical complication'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Jamie Foxx returns missing purse to woman in Chicago Video

Jamie Foxx returns missing purse to woman in Chicago

Jamie Foxx chased down Queeni Glen in Chicago who hadn't realized she lost her purse. The actor got out of the car to give her a hug and hand her the bag.

In his first public speech since suffering a "medical complication" in April, actor Jamie Foxx addressed his difficult road to recovery, admitting he was immobilized for a time.

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said on Monday, upon receiving the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements put on by The Critics Choice Association.

After becoming emotional, he took a moment to gather himself, then joked, "I'm not a clone. I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people was saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't s---."

JAMIE FOXX SUFFERS 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION,' DAUGHTER CORRINE SAYS: 'HE IS ALREADY ON HIS WAY TO RECOVERY'

Jamie Foxx in a black shirt smiles on the carpet

Jamie Foxx spoke at length about his road to recovery while accepting an award on Monday. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different … I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," he admitted. "'Cause it's tough … when it's almost over."

He continued with another joke, saying, "I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel … 'S---, am I going to the right place?'"

Jamie Foxx walks out in a maroon tracksuit split Jamie Foxx gets in his white vehicle and signs an autograph

Jamie Foxx was seen in November signing autographs for fans. (Getty Images)

JAMIE FOXX SURPRISES WOMAN IN CHICAGO BY RETRIEVING LOST PURSE, SHE SAYS ACTOR IS 'STRONG AND WELL'

"I had to do a little stint in Chicago for some things to get things right. My sister and my daughter were so great in not letting anyone know what happened. And I can only say you need someone like that in your corner," he said of Deidra and Corinne. "No one knew where I was. No one knew what was going on. And I had to go to this facility so I could work out a little bit."

Foxx was rumored to be rehabbing in the Windy City. 

Jamie Foxx in a yellow jacket with white trim smiles on the set of "BEAT SHAZAM"

Jamie Foxx says he has a new appreciation for his craft since his mystery illness. (FOX/Getty Images)

"The Burial" star thanked friends and fans for their outpouring of support and prayers.

"The one thing that I have to get used to now is the ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus,'" which is what he says people will utter when they see him in person. "I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art," he continued. "Don't give up on your art."

Jamie Foxx has not revealed details of his medical complication

Jamie Foxx has not revealed exactly what happened to him in April. (Getty Images)

Since emerging from his private recovery, Foxx has made some headlines for reasons other than his health. In August, he was accused of making an antisemitic statement for which he apologized.

Last month, he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015. He has not commented on those allegations.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

