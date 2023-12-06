Andrew Shue's rumored spouse swap not first unconventional split in Hollywood

Last year, "Good Morning America" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes began a relationship while still legally married to their spouses, actor Andrew Shue and attorney Marilee Fiebig.

Now, it's been reported that Shue and Fiebig have begun a relationship of their own.

Originally reported by Page Six and later by People, the newer couple came together by bonding over their respective divorces.

Page Six claims Shue and Fiebig have been together around six months.

Reps for Shue and Fiebig did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

More news about the complicated relationships came this week when Robach and Holmes kicked off their podcast, "Amy and T.J. Podcast" on iHeartRadio. There, they claimed that when news of their relationship was made public last November, they were both officially in divorce proceedings.

"To be clear," Holmes explained, "we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Robach said, "We thought we were protecting our children and our families. And we thought we had time, and we thought we had a right to privacy, and maybe that was foolish and silly?"

Robach's divorce from Shue was finalized in March, while Holmes' split from Fiebig was completed in December.

The complicated love story is similar to Shania Twain's, who met her current husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, while still married to Robert "Mutt" Lange.

She and Lange, a record producer and songwriter, married in 1993 and later became friends with Marie-Anne Thiébaud and her husband, Frédéric. Twain has said Lange was more friendly with Frédéric while she spent more time with Marie-Anne, and she's made it clear she and Frédéric had no romantic relationship while she was married to Lange.

Lange, meanwhile, began an affair with Marie-Anne that led to Twain filing for divorce. The split was made official in 2010.

"Neither of us saw it coming," she said of herself and Frédéric after they learned about the relationship between their spouses. "I allowed myself to trust too much. … I did let my guard down too much."

Speaking to Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast in March, Twain added, "I was angry, though. The anger comes a lot from my childhood too because I'm thinking, 'Man, you can do anything to me, but if you f---ing lie, like, right to my f---ing face? Now, I'm so angry.' It wasn't just, 'Infidelity happens.' That was not me. I spun around in that for quite a while. That was the hardest part to let go of really — the anger."

She explained that Frédéric was "so thoughtful about it all. … It was not cool with him, but he was smarter about it. I was uncontrollably fragile over it, which I had never felt before ever because I thought for once I was stable. I really believe that I'm safe, so that really devastated me, I think, more than any other instability I've ever felt."

The "Any Man of Mine" singer admitted to feeling "stupid" about her husband's affair, but added, "Fred's so smart. This is one of the smartest people I know. He didn't know either. That helped me feel better."

In 2008, when the divorce was originally filed, Lange told People the affair was "absolutely not the reason" for their split and firmly denied having an affair at all. Twain confirmed on Shepard's podcast that Lange and Marie-Anne are still together.

Twain and Frédéric developed a closer friendship after learning of the infidelity, and it didn't take long for the friendship to turn to romantic love. In 2010, the same year her divorce was finalized, she and Frédéric got engaged. On New Year's Day in 2011, they were married in a ceremony in Puerto Rico,

The couple is also still together.

The singer has referred to these events as playing "musical chairs" with spouses, and while that didn't exactly happen with Denise Richards and Heather Locklear, the former friends did have a falling out after Richards began dating Locklear's ex, Richie Sambora.

In 2006, Locklear divorced the Bon Jovi guitarist. At the same time, Richards was in the process of divorcing Charlie Sheen. All four stars were friends at the time.

Also around the same time, Richards began her relationship with Sambora.

In June 2006, Richards told "Entertainment Tonight", "The thing with Heather, that’s been hard. You can’t help who you fall for and that friendship, unfortunately, was done and wasn’t salvageable.

"People have gone on — 'Would you date your best [friend's husband?]' You know, she wasn't my best friend. She was a close friend in the last couple of years. I hadn't known her my whole life [like people are] portraying this."

The actress-turned-reality star complained it was "tough having people think that I'm such a crappy friend," and insisted she and Sambora were both done with their relationships when they got together, saying they "didn't meddle in marriages and anything like that."

She called it "the last thing I was looking for," adding, "It's true when they say: Tings happen when you least expect it."

Speaking to Us Weekly, she said she and Sambora "were friends and we were both going through divorces, and that's what drew us to each other ... I did not steal someone's husband. Did I date a former friend's ex-husband? Yes. Did I break up a marriage? No.



"If I was still friends with her, that never would have happened with Richie. There was no friendship anymore prior to Richie and I getting together."

Richards broke up with Sambora in 2007 and married Aaron Phypers in 2018. Neither Sambora nor Locklear have remarried.