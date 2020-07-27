Tara Reid reflects on viral 2016 Jenny McCarthy radio interview: 'She was really out of line'

It's been over four years but Tara Reid still doesn't like to talk about a viral radio interview she had with Jenny McCarthy back in 2016.

Reid, 44, cut their interview short when McCarthy, 47, wouldn't stop asking questions about plastic surgery and her relationships.

The "Sharknado" star told TooFab recently, "I hate that [interview] because she was really out of line."

"I don't want to talk about it that much, but [McCarthy] was really cruel and to be really that cruel for no reason .. she had such a meanness and a cold heart in her," Reid recalled.

She added, "I saw Amy Schumer stuck up for me and I thought that's a cool girl. That was awesome, that made me feel good. After that, to think Amy Schumer stuck up for me was awesome, that was a good thing to come out of that one."

Reid mused, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," about overcoming bullying in Hollywood.

To recap, when Reid walked out of the interview, McCarthy said, "Good luck to you, too, and I'm so excited about 'Sharknado' and I hope you stay married."

Reid clapped back, "I hope you stay married too. I hope your t*ts get even nicer, because they're amazing. The same guy who did mine, right? I'll always use your advice. You're the best. Bye."

The "American Pie" actress also warned about the danger of social media.

"With all the riots and everything going on right now, we gotta stand together and stop killing each other and stop writing terrible things about each other and stand as one," she said. "America just beats on each other... they love to build you up and then destroy you."

Reid keeps her focus by surrounding herself with kind people who have her back.

"I need to have good people around me, period, that do care about me and won't let me be hurt," she said. "If they see something like that, they protect me. I haven't had that in so long and it's nice to have."