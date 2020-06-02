Tara Reid reflects on how ‘5th Borough' helped her grieving process in real life: 'It's okay to feel pain'

While Tara Reid was filming her new movie, "5th Borough," her mother, Donna, was sick.

In the film, Reid portrays a mother whose daughter is diagnosed with a brain tumor. While the 44-year-old has never experienced a sick child, she was constantly thinking about her own relationship with her mother and was able to tap into deep, powerful emotions.

Sadly, Reid's mother died in October 2018 and was never able to see the completed movie but Reid told Fox News that she believes "my mom is my guardian angel and always looking out for me."

Reid also touched on what she learned about herself while working on the project and how she navigated the grieving process.

Fox News: How did you emotionally get through filming the movie while your mom was sick?

Tara Reid: It was one of the hardest things I ever had to do, knowing that in the back of my head my mom was dying. The emotion you see on screen was real because what I was feeling was so real. Whenever I thought of her, the tears just overcame me.

Fox News: What did you learn about yourself through the filming process?

Reid: That I’m stronger than I ever thought I was. The fact that I was able to overcome all the things happening in my personal life and stay focused on my work was important to me. I learned that it’s okay to feel pain and grieve and fully go through the process. It helped me greatly in my healing even though I don’t think I will ever fully recover from it. The hardest thing is that my mom will never get to share in my future, but I know she’s watching over me every day.

Fox News: What do you hope the audience takes away from the film?

Reid: When they watch "5th Borough," I hope they see another side to me and see that I can play many roles, and hopefully create deeper connections and emotions with the audience.

Fox News: How are you passing the time during the coronavirus quarantine? Any new hobbies?

Reid: I have been staying in contact with all my friends which helps! My friends Jedward, who are musicians from Ireland, are here with me and we are cooking all the recipes!

I have also been doing deep meditation. I’ve had a lot of time to think and reflect on life moments that I have never fully acknowledged. I now know that these incredible experiences have made me who I am today.

I have been keeping busy reading scripts and producing my new movie franchise, "Masha’s Mushrooms" ... stay tuned! I’m excited about some other projects I’m working on, including [one] with DMX and the movie, "Mixxer." And another eight movies I have in pre-production.

I also had the opportunity to participate in a wonderful virtual mask Instagram campaign with artist, Narine Arakelian, to help donate masks to the frontline workers at hospitals across the country.

"5th Borough" is available on-demand on June 3 on all cable satellite networks and platforms.