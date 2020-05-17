Tara Reid in talks to play 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin in upcoming film: report

Actress Tara Reid may be taking on a new role.

Reid, 44, is in talks to star as Carole Baskin, subject of the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" in an upcoming movie, her rep confirmed to Page Six.

“We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold,” said the rep, Philippe Ashfield.

Ashfield continued, saying that Reid -- not to be confused with recent Joe Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade -- found "Tiger King" to be "extremely interesting."

"She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well ... and she has a similar look to [Baskin]," said the rep.

"Tiger King" focused on the intense rivalry between Baskin and fellow big cat enthusiast Joe Exotic, which escalated in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

The film is one of many projects in development following the series, which became a viral sensation after it's release toward the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.

Projects with Nicolas Cage and Kate McKinnon are being developed, while Rob Lowe has also discussed a potential project with filmmaker Ryan Murphy.

Reps for Reid did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.