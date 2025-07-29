Sydney Sweeney frolics with mystery man as American Eagle drops provocative new ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney turned heads once again, but this time it wasn't for a pair of American Eagle jeans.

Sweeney, 27, showed some skin while enjoying an afternoon on the water Friday with friends and family, including a new mystery man, months after ending her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The "White Lotus" star slipped into a black swimsuit and life vest while riding a Jet Ski on a lake after American Eagle dropped a provocative new ad starring Sweeney.

Sweeney looked at ease as she walked across a dock wearing a simple black one-piece. Her dark blonde hair was worn naturally wavy, and she stayed safe with a life vest strapped across her chest.

The pair jumped on the back of a Jet Ski together, with Sweeney taking the lead on an adventure through the waves.

Sydney and her mystery man pulled over for a quick pit stop to climb and rope swing off a cliff before jetting back to a lake house.

Earlier this year, Sweeney confirmed she was once again single after calling off her engagement to Davino after three years of dating.

"I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it," she told The Times.

Thrill-seeking aside, the "White Lotus" star 's recent collaboration with American Eagle for its fall clothing campaign, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," has sparked a mix of reactions on social media.

While some have described the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising.

In a promo video posted to the brand's Instagram , the 27-year-old "Euphoria" star walked toward an AE billboard featuring her and the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes." Sweeney crossed out "Genes" and replaced it with "Jeans" before walking away.

According to Salon , the term "great genes" was historically used to "celebrate whiteness, thinness and attractiveness."

While some fans called out the "entirely tone-deaf" approach and compared the ad to "nazi propaganda," others came to Sweeney's defense.

"It doesn’t hurt ANYONE. That’s the point. It’s literally an advertisement for jeans. Not for nazism," one person wrote.

"Woke advertising is dead. Sydney Sweeney killed it," one user wrote on X .

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Sweeney will appear on various 3D billboards across the United States, including at the Sphere in Las Vegas. There will also be a Snapchat lens for which Sweeney will speak directly with users in addition to AI-enabled "try-on technology so customers too can have great jeans."

Additionally, 100% of the net proceeds from Sweeney's "Sydney Jean," which is embroidered with a butterfly to represent domestic violence awareness, will be donated to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides free and confidential text-based mental health support and crisis intervention.

Representatives for Sweeney and American Eagle did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.