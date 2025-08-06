Michael Rapaport blasts Sydney Sweeney critics for bullying actress over controversial American Eagle ad

Expand / Collapse search
By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Michael Rapaport called out the backlash against Sydney Sweeney following the actress' American Eagle jeans ad, saying the criticism is "out of control."

The comedian went off on the people who have "bullied and harassed" Sweeney after her "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans" ad went viral for the wrong reasons.

"Yo, I don't know Sydney Sweeney, I've never met Sydney Sweeney, I've never even seen an episode of ‘Euphoria.’ I know her fame, I know about the commercial controversy, and now I know something about her being a registered Republican," Rapaport said on Instagram. "Who gives a f--- who is registered as what? Who gives a f---? This is out of control. Who the f--- cares who anybody is registered to vote for, Republican, Democrat, Independent, or whatever the f--- they want to do."

He continued, "This is a young 27-year-old girl that's being bullied and harassed. You don't think her team of powerful agents and lawyers dotted every I and ran everything up the flagpole to do that American Eagle jeans campaign and all of a sudden she's a Nazi, and it's white supremacy? Leave her the f--- alone."

SYDNEY SWEENEY'S SHOOTING SKILLS GO VIRAL AS SHE MAKES FIRST APPEARANCE SINCE AMERICAN EAGLE CONTROVERSY

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney was defended by Michael Rapaport after her American Eagle ad backlash. (Getty Images)

Rapaport also criticized people who bully female celebrities in general.

"People love bullying celebrities, especially female celebrities," he said. "Who cares who she voted for? Who cares who she's registered to vote for? Who cares who anybody is registered for vote for? Get a f---ing life. You wanna run her into the f---ing ground. You wanna build these people up and then run them into the ground. Leave Sydney Sweeney the f--- alone."

He added, "Leave everybody alone. You don't like somebody, don't watch them. You don't like somebody, don't post about them, you f---ing lowlife, miserable motherf----- you."

Michael-Rapaport-at-comedy-club

Michael Rapaport didn't hold back on his feelings about the criticism of Sydney Sweeney and her American Eagle ad campaign. (Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Sweeney stepped out Sunday for the first time since her American Eagle jeans ad sparked controversy. The 27-year-old blonde bombshell attended a special screening of her movie "Americana" as the internet continued to talk about her possible political stance.

Despite her calm demeanor, Sweeney faced a heckler as she arrived at the screening. "Stop the ad, that is being racist!" someone yelled, referencing her American Eagle ad, as the actress walked from her car into the theater, according to TMZ.

Sydney Sweeney poses for photos at the Americana premiere

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of "Americana" on Aug. 3. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney walks the Americana red carpet

Sydney Sweeney attended a special screening of "Americana" amid public backlash to her American Eagle ad. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Sweeney's recent collaboration with American Eagle for their fall clothing campaign, titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," sparked a mix of reactions. In one version of the ad, Sweeney stated, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

While some dubbed the campaign as "tone-deaf" due to the alleged racial undertones, others have praised the actress for killing "woke" advertising.

According to Salon, the term "great genes" was historically used to "celebrate whiteness, thinness and attractiveness."

Sydney Sweeney Madame Web red carpet

Sydney Sweeney gained fame for her role in "Euphoria." (Getty Images)

American Eagle defended Sweeney amid the backlash, but removed the controversial video from the brand's social media accounts.

"'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans," the statement said. "Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way."

Sweeney herself hasn't commented publicly on the backlash.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.