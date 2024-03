Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney debuted her shorter haircut when she walked the red carpet at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week. She posed for photos in a black and white cropped tank top with bedazzled white underwear, pairing the look with a black blazer, black tights and heels.

The "Euphoria" actress recently hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live," where she addressed the "craziest rumor" she's read about. In her opening monologue, she said that while she was filming "Anyone But You," a rumor began circulating that she "was having an affair with [her] co-star Glen Powell."

"That is obviously not true," she said, explaining she's been engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, who she co-produced the romantic comedy with, since 2022.

"I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever," she also said in her monologue.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart turned heads when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Love Lies Bleeding" in a Chanel high-cut black bodysuit, which she paired with black tights and a blazer she wore off her shoulders.

Once inside the theater for the screening, Stewart covered up by wearing a pair of trousers over her bodysuit and put on a pair of black sneakers.

In the film, the actress plays a gym manager, Lou, who falls in love with an amateur competitive bodybuilder, Jackie, who is training in her gym. Their relationship begins to spiral downward as the two continue to get more deeply involved in Lou's criminal family.

"I definitely did this movie for [director Rose Glass]," Stewart told Deadline in February 2024. "'Saint Maud' is one of my favorite movies. We were friends immediately. She pitched it and said A24 was willing to provide a lot of money for her second film, which is so f---ing cool. The script was really interesting to read."

Katy Perry

Katy Perry cheekily posed for photos at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in a red peplum corset and matching lace-up skirt that gave viewers a peak at her thong and backside.

The skirt and top combo also allowed Perry to show off her new prosthetic tattoo of a butterfly.

"You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby," Perry captioned a carousel of photos she posted on Instagram, giving her followers a closer look at her outfit.

She recently made headlines when she announced she would be stepping down as a judge on "American Idol" following the conclusion of this season. Perry joined the show in season 16 in March 2018 as part of the new trio of judges who took over when the competition was rebooted following its initial cancellation in 2015.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry announced on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in February 2024. "I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much. … It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson posed for photos on the red carpet at the Time Women of the Year Gala in a sheer black dress, with a plunging halter neckline and floral embellishment and sequins.

The actress was featured on one of the covers for this year's Time Women of the Year issue, receiving the honor for speaking out about the pay gap in Hollywood.

Henson posted the cover on her Instagram, writing that she feels "proud and honored" the outlet has included her on this year's list "alongside an extraordinary group of leaders fighting for a more equal world."

"I’m in a movie about women who don’t have a voice and are trying to find it," she told the outlet, referencing her most recent role in the musical adaptation of "The Color Purple." "So, who’s going to stand up for them?"

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon left little to the imagination when she stepped onto the red carpet at the Yves Saint Laurent Menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace bodysuit.

Madonna's daughter left half of her body exposed, keeping the other half hidden beneath a long black coat. She kept her hair swept to one side and kept her black sunglasses on while on the carpet.

Her famous mom made headlines in summer 2023 when she was rushed to the intensive care unit with "a serious bacterial infection," prompting her to reschedule a number of shows on her Celebration World Tour. During her sold-out Los Angeles show recently, Madonna shared that her first word after four days in a medically induced coma was "no," adding she believed she was speaking with God.

"I'm pretty sure that was God saying to me, ‘Do you want to come? Want to come up with me? No,’" Madonna told the audience.