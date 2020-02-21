Taraji P. Henson, 49, lounges in plunging black swimsuit while on vacation with fiance

Taraji P. Henson is taking some R&R from her busy work schedule.

The actress, 49, looked incredible as she posed on social media in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit while on vacation at the Nobu hotel in Cabo, Mexico, with her fiance Kelvin Hayden, 36.

Henson wore her hair in braids, donned a black choker, silver earrings and a gold bracelet. She also sipped a cocktail by the pool, and a few of her famous friends couldn't help up but compliment her in the comments section.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion wrote: "YESS!"

Vivica A. Fox added: “YAASS QUEEN! #liveyabestlife.”

Hayden and Henson are set to wed in April after getting engaged in May 2018.

He proposed on Mother's Day and the "Hidden Figures" star couldn't contain her happiness.

“I said yes y’all!!!” she wrote in the post, next to a photo of the ring and a luscious piece of chocolate cake. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”

Henson usually doesn't talk about her personal life but during an interview on Essence’s podcast “Yes, Girl!" she said she's extremely "happy."

“I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am,” she said. “And you know, we’ve been together for two years. No one would really know that because I don’t really blast my info like that. But I’m very happy.”

Henson previously dated Lamar Odom from 2008 to 2009. She has a son from a previous relationship with a high school sweetheart.